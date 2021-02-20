Chad Wheeler Arrest Body Cam Footage Shows Intense Struggle To Take Down NFL Star

Last month, former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested for suspicions of domestic violence assault. He apparently choked his ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor, dislocated her arm and smashed her face. Taylor finally broke her silence a few days ago, speaking about how she wants him to be jailed. Wheeler has been released on a $400,000 bail and has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Chad Wheeler body cam footage

TMZ recently shared details of Chad Wheeler arrest's body cam footage. It featured Taylor screaming as the cops enter before they switched to audio. While the footage was not shared, the audio explains the scene inside. “Put your f**king hands behind your back," one officer yells at Wheeler, telling him he will get hurt if he does not comply.

What does Chad Wheeler arrest video show?

As per TMZ's reports, Wheeler sounds calm but is actually resisting arrest. The altercation continues, especially as a taser was involved. At one point, Wheeler even calls out to Taylor for help, asking her for help. While he keeps telling the officers that he will do whatever they want, he was apparently fighting back.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree violence assault and is facing a 12-year sentence.

For the first time, the woman who says she was attacked by former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler is speaking out.



Wheeler pleaded not guilty to 3 charges, including domestic violence assault.



Alleah Taylor spoke exclusively with @JerickaDuncan for @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/HMQAh3Md6o — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2021

During Taylor's interview with CBS This Morning, she speaks about Wheeler's mental health. As per Taylor, she does not know if the attack was related to Wheeler's health problems. However, Taylor had apparently stopped taking his bipolar medication, and said the events were the effect of a 'manic episode'.

"The hardest part of all this wasn't the surgeries, it wasn't any of that. It was getting a call from my niece and nephews. They thought they had lost me. The pain in their voice, I will never forget that. I will never forget that," Taylor said during the interview.

As per various reports, Alleah and Chad Wheeler were in a dispute after he asked her to bow down, though it is unclear if she agreed. Taylor apparently sent out messages after the incident, which described the assault. “He thought I was dead on my bed and continued to eat dinner," Taylor apparently wrote, adding that she later ran to the bathroom, where Wheeler was surprised that she was still alive, going back to drink his smoothie. The incident occurred in Kent, Washington, after which she was found by the police locked in the bathroom.

