Champ Tajamul Islam Talks Kickboxing With Arnab Goswami; Reveals Why She's Unbeatable

Thirteen-year-old Tajamul Islam has once again made India proud by winning the elusive gold medal in the under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt. The Kashmir-born champion from Bandipora district achieved the win by defeating Argentina's Lalina in the finals.

After an outstanding victory, Tajamul took time to speak to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to celebrate her victory. While the kickboxer from Kashmir discussed several things in the interview, including her memorable 2018 visit to the Republic Newsroom, here is a look at how she trained during lockdown with her friend, Jahnvi.

Tajamul Islam discusses lockdown training with friend Jahnvi

When Arnab asked Tajamul Islam who she used to prepare with for her kickboxing fights, the 13-year old Kashmiri replied, "There was Jahnvi from Chandigarh. She is a great girl and my best friend, who delivered punches with outstanding speed. There is no question about her boxing abilities, and kicking is great as well."

Tajamul then explained to Arnab how it is important to understand your opponents' game and counter it with a fightback of your own. "When we practice with our partners, it is different. We have to see their mistakes and think of a counterattack to them. Similarly, your partner also picks up your mistakes," added the 13-year old.

She then went on to laud Jahnvi, also stating that she is afraid of her skill during practice. "When it comes to Jahnvi, there is a lot of nervousness, thinking that I may make a mistake. Her game is on footwork, and she has a lot of stamina. She is also strong, and these qualities make me proud and happy because I believe she is my friend."

Arnab then asked Tajamul what differentiates her from her friend Jahnvi and others as she won the gold medal ahead of several talented kickboxers. In response, the 13-year old laughed and replied, "My game is a bit different as I do not take one stance. I keep modifying it to not show my opponents my weak points. My strong point is my footwork, punch and left kicking." Tajamul then hilariously added that she does not reveal her game, but it is necessary to do so when a person like Arnab asks her. Arnab then ended his point by humorously stating that Tajamul's partners should receive a bravery award for facing her.

Tajamul Islam visited Republic Media Network studio in 2018

After winning her first World Kickboxing Championship in Italy in 2016, Tajamul Islam visited Republic Media Network studio in 2018 and appeared on the special broadcast, Proud To Be Indian. In that episode, she discussed the various challenges she faced and her support system during this difficult period. The complete and unmissable interview of the then eight-year-old Indian superstar can be caught here.