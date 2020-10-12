Chargers Vs Saints Live Stream, Prediction, Head-to-head, NFL Fantasy Picks

Anthony Lynn's Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Week 5 of the NFL at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in LA. The Chargers vs Saints clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday, October 12 at 8:15 pm ET (Tuesday, 5:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Chargers vs Saints live stream details, NFL fantasy football picks and out Chargers vs Saints prediction for the game.

Chargers vs Saints prediction and game preview

Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints will attempt to continue their success at home when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Saints have won two and lost two of their games this season and are coming off a 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions in their last game. However, the New Orleans will be without star wideout Michael Thomas (hamstring) for their clash against the Chargers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have won only one game this season and it came against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of the NFL. However, Anthony Lynn's side have suffered three back-to-back defeats and are in desperate need of a win to end their losing streak. However, the Chargers will be without running back Austin Ekeler. Based on the current run of form, our Chargers vs Saints prediction is a win for the Chargers.

Chargers vs Saints H2H record

The two teams have met each other on 12 occasions in the past and the Los Angeles Chargers have the advantage in the H2H record winning seven games. The Saints have come out victorious five times.

Chargers vs Saints live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Chargers vs Saints live stream on ESPN. The Chargers vs Saints live stream will also be available on FuboTV and Sling TV. The Chargers vs Saints live stream will not be available in India. However, fans can keep updated with the NFL scores on the Twitter accounts of both teams.

NFL Fantasy football: Fantasy football picks

Top picks for Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, Justin Jackson, Mike Williams, Tyrod Taylor

Top picks for New Orleans Saints - Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Tayson Hill, Jared Cook

Image Credits - Los Angeles Chargers Instagram