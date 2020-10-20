Charles Barkley Guaranteeing Win For Him & Mickelson Over Curry, Manning In The Match II

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley is more than confident that his pairing with golf legend Phil Mickelson will be enough to beat the team of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and NFL legend Peyton Manning in the upcoming golf showdown. Banking on the success of Capital One’s The Match I, Turner Sports made the announcement for The Match II with Phil Mickelson featuring as the only recognised golf player among the four men.

The Match I: Champions for Change served as the 2018 rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson that was won by the latter. The team of Tom Brady and Tiger Woods won May's charity event by a hole. The event raised over $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

The upcoming event will serve as the third showdown in the series and the second in charity contests. Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change will be televised exclusively on TNT. The charity golf showdown is scheduled for Friday, November 27, 3:00 PM ET. It will be hosted at the Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. This edition will support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a cause Steph Curry has been closely working for in recent years. The event will also look to raise awareness and shed light towards opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

Charles Barkley, Steph Curry trash talk in The Match build-up

In addition to benefitting a social cause, The Match II will likely bring the same level of trash talk as the previous edition. Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley was quick to take the first shots as he guaranteed his team will score a comfortable win over Curry and Manning. “Capital One’s The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I’m excited to finally show off my skills on the course. Phil (Mickelson) and I got this, I GUARANTEE!" he said during Monday's announcement. Charles Barkley served as one of the commentators during the May 2020 edition of the event.

Barkley's partner for the upcoming showdown, Phil Mickelson exuded the same level of confidence as he posted a tweet accepting "Sir Charles" as his partner this time.

I’m feeling pretty confident after my win that I’ll even take Sir Charles as my partner to take these guys on! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 19, 2020

However, it wasn't only Barkley and Mickelson who took shots at their opponents. Three-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who is an amateur golfer, took a subtle jibe at Barkley as he intentionally skipped Chuck's name while lauding the rest of the players involved in the golf match. "I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honoured to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favourite players and Chuck,” Curry said.

While his NBA career is still going strong, Steph Curry has slowly built an impressive resume as an amateur golfer. He took part in the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic At TPC Stonebrae in San Francisco. While he failed to make the cut, Curry did impress with his performance. According to Golf Digest, the Peyton Manning handicap score is 6.4, which places among the top 17% of golfers in the US.

The Charles Barkley handicap score remains unknown. However, the former NBA player is known to one of the top celebrity golfers.

(Image Credits: PGA Tour, AP)