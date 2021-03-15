Charles Leclerc Backs Ferrari's SF21 Car, Team Chief Ready To Challenge Mercedes' Might

After a miserable 2020 F1 season for Ferrari, the Italian outfit may just be competitive again as both Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto have backed Ferrari's SF21 car. Binotto believes that Ferrari have recovered their straight-line speed disadvantage after they gave their new power unit a run-out in testing this week. Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari F1 in the final session of F1 pre-season testing on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 have had 'promising signs' in F1 pre-season testing

After an encouraging pre-season, Charles Leclerc explained that there were 'promising signs' for Ferrari's SF21 car and that their pre-season went as per expectations. "Everything feels quite good. But again, it's very difficult to comment now, nobody's pushing everything to its limit, especially in these conditions. So for now it's early days. But everything feels good and, as I said, stacks up with what we expected," explained Leclerc in an interview with motorsport.com. With Ferrari having known to sandbag in pre-season testing in recent years, one might expect that Charles Leclerc and Ferrari can challenge Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for the F1 title this season.

Mattia Binotto insists straight-line speed no longer a disadvantage for Ferrari F1

With Ferrari having slumped to its worst season for 40 years in 2020, it was crucial for Mattia Binotto's team to work on their power unit for the 2021 season. After F1 pre-season testing, Binotto insisted that the straight-line speed was no longer a disadvantage for Ferrari. "When we were here last year in Bahrain for the race in qualy, we've been very slow here on the straights. We didn't enter into Q3, and we were very distant from pole. Now if I look at the data, I think at least on the speed, on the straight, the speed is alright. There does not seem to be such a disadvantage as it was last year," explained Binotto. The promising signs were there to be seen as Carlos Sainz recorded the third-fastest time overall in pre-season testing.

Lewis Hamilton chases record eighth Driver's Championship

Despite Ferrari's remarkable improvements from last season, they will still face perhaps their toughest challenge as Mercedes have been dominant throughout the turbo-hybrid era. Mercedes have won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championship for the past seven consecutive seasons with Lewis Hamilton having won six Driver's Championships. After equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven Driver's Championships last season, Hamilton will be looking to win his eighth this season.