Charles Leclerc Becomes Latest Racer To Raise 'porpoising' Issue: 'Feels Like Turbulence'

While the latest F1 season with the new 2022 cars brings in a lot of excitement for racing enthusiasts, some unanticipated issues are also likely to arise. Several drivers have complained about the 'porpoising' in the new cars, with some stating that they get ill while driving at high speeds.

Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc became the latest driver to complain about this issue as he went on to state that it feels like 'turbulence on a plane.'

Leclerc becomes latest driver to complain about porpoising

According to Motorsport.com, Charles Leclerc said, "It feels like turbulence on an aeroplane, going up and down the whole straight. I think one of the videos that F1 posted shows this phenomenon quite well, and I can't say it feels nice. It makes you a little bit ill, but it's okay. It's still very early days for this project. So it feels like it's an issue that everyone has in the paddock more or less but yeah, in this paddock all the best engineers of the world are here so I'm pretty sure that we'll find a solution."

While several F1 teams anticipated that their drivers may face such an issue, they did not imagine the extent of it. After the first test in Barcelona, F1's new cars displayed a strange behaviour as they were bouncing up and down on the straights as seen in the video featuring Leclerc below.

Who racked up the most laps in Barcelona?



Here's your team-by-team guide 📊#F1 pic.twitter.com/O0lek7Rrq9 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

After having a look at the Ferrari F1 driver's video, Mercedes F1's new recruit George Russell explained the urgency of finding a solution to the issue by stating a potential solution for it. However, the English driver added that he was confident that the teams were capable of addressing the difficulty.

As per Motorsport.com, Russell said, "We just saw with the Charles video just how bad it was for them. So, I think we will need to find a solution. I guess if the active suspension was there, it could be solved with a click of your fingers. And the cars would naturally be a hell of a lot faster if we had that. I'm sure all the teams are capable of that, so that could be one for the future. But let's see in Bahrain. I'm sure the teams will come up with some smart ideas around this issue."