Charles Leclerc Crashes Into Barriers While Leading, Hands Verstappen Easy French GP Win

Ferrari had yet another disappointing campaign with both drivers failing to finish on the podium at French Grand Prix. While Carlos Sainz finished the race in the 5th spot, Charles LeClerc failed to finish the race after crashing out early. Leclerc's misfortune allowed current World Champion Max Verstappen to claim a crushing victory at French GP.

French GP: Charles Leclerc's crash dents Ferrari's chances of a podium finish

Charles Leclerc's crash happened on Lap 18 when the Ferrari driver lost control of his car at the high-speed Le Beausset corner where he spun and slowed before hitting the tyre barriers. On the team radio, he said he "couldn't get off the throttle" before yelling "no!" to his race engineer. Max Verstappen took full advantage of the safety car intervention following the crash to take control and go on to claim his seventh win this season.

Following the crash, Charles Leclerc admitted that the French GP mistake was 'unacceptable'. While speaking to Skysports he said, "I am performing at the highest level of my career but if I keep the mistakes then it is pointless. If we lose the championship by 32 points I will know where they are coming from but it is unacceptable. I go through the same process all the time and try to analyse. It is a mistake and that is it. It is trying to push too much and I lost the rear. It has been a very difficult weekend for me, I struggled with the balance of the car. I made a mistake at the wrong moment"

Fans react to Charles Leclerc's crash

Charles took the blame during an interview but I wouldn’t be surprised that Ferrari told him to take full responsibility. But in the radio,Charles was complaining about the throttle. Not sure how to feel about this.But Ferrari are just unserious, look what they did to Sainz… — Spowcardow (@spowcardow) July 24, 2022

That scream is going to haunt Ferrari forever pic.twitter.com/tzm8MBsG7i — C.⚜️ (@_CRutd) July 24, 2022

F1 News: Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto clears up confusion over Charles Leclerc’s throttle message

According to motorsport.com Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said that Leclerc’s radio comment was related to his attempts to reverse out of the crash barrier, and had nothing to do with the cause of the accident itself. He said, “First there was no issue with the throttle itself, [it was] nothing to do with Austria. What happened is a genuine mistake of Charles which are things that may happen, and I think they do not take off how good he is as a driver and as a fantastic driver. But it was a genuine mistake."

He further added, “What you heard on the radio was about when he was in reverse gear trying to get out from the barriers. There is a strategy, without going in to all the details, that [meant] he was on the throttle, but didn't feel sufficient torque from the engine. It was nothing wrong. Simply the strategy there.”