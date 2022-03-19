Charles Leclerc Ecstatic To Grab Bahrain GP Pole: '2 Years Have Been Incredibly Difficult'

Charles Leclerc grabbed Ferrari F1's only third pole position at the Bahrain GP since the 2019 Mexican GP. The Monegasque pipped reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen to the fastest lap in qualifying by clocking in a lap that was a little over a tenth quicker.

While the Italian outfit did clinch two pole positions last year, they seem to showcase real pace in the 2022 season that is expected to last over more races. Following a fantastic lap during qualifying, Leclerc gave his opinion on how delighted he was to grab pole position and the difficult journey that Ferrari have had in the previous few years.

Charles Leclerc delighted to grab pole at Bahrain GP qualifying

While speaking in his post-qualifying interview with Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc said, "It feels good. The last few years have been difficult for the team. We have worked extremely well as a team to fight for better places. It has been a tricky qualifying session. I wasn't completely happy with my session but I managed to get the lap. Testing was very useful. I've tried many different driving styles and I still need to find a perfect one."

Despite being the most successful F1 team in history, they failed to win any race last year, a season that was dominated by Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing. The Silver Arrows won nine of the 22 races while Red Bull won 11 GPs. Meanwhile, Alpine F1 and McLaren F1 won a race each.

Max Verstappen content with second in Bahrain GP qualifying

Despite winning last year's F1 world championship, Max Verstappen was content with clinching second place during the Bahrain GP qualifying on Saturday as he believed it was a good start to the new era. "It was a good day overall. It was a good start to the new era," said the Red Bull Racing driver. "A few things to look into and try to do better for next time. You want to be good in qualifying but you want to make sure your tyres are working for the race."

All eyes will be on Sunday's main race now, which is set to take place from 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST.