Charles Oliveira Vs Michael Chandler Fight Purse: How Much Did Fighters Earn From UFC 262?

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram
On Saturday night, Charles Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler to become the new lightweight champion of the world. The Iron started strong, winning the first round. However, a vicious punch by Do Bronx turned the tides, grounding Chandler in the starting moments of round two before unloading on him with a barrage of left and right to win the clash. Oliveira was crowned the 11th lightweight champion after 11 years into his UFC career, but the belt was not the only big thing he took home from the bout.
According to sportekz, Charles Oliveira was guaranteed a purse of $400,000. He further added 32,000 as the sponsorship bonus and collected $100,000 as a winning bonus. Apart from that, he also received a $75,000 ‘Performance of the Night' bonus. In the end, his grand total stood at around $875,000, which also included PPV bonuses.
While Chandler lost the bout, he took home nearly the same purse as the champion. The former Bellator MMA champion was given a whopping $500,000 guaranteed purse before the fight. He earned $42,000 from the sponsorship bonus and later added $300,000 from PPV bonuses. In the end, his total stood close to $842,000, as per sportekz.
Tony Ferguson earned $750,000 from UFC 262. He received $500,000 as a guaranteed purse and added a further $32,000 from the sponsorship bonus. The rest of $218,000 came from PPV bonuses and other endorsements.
Beneil Dariush, who stopped the El Cucuy, banked $321,000, which included his win and sponsorship bonuses ($121,000). He received $200,000 to show at the PPV.