Charles Oliveira Vs Michael Chandler Fight Purse: How Much Did Fighters Earn From UFC 262?

On Saturday night, Charles Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler to become the new lightweight champion of the world. The Iron started strong, winning the first round. However, a vicious punch by Do Bronx turned the tides, grounding Chandler in the starting moments of round two before unloading on him with a barrage of left and right to win the clash. Oliveira was crowned the 11th lightweight champion after 11 years into his UFC career, but the belt was not the only big thing he took home from the bout.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler fight purse: UFC 262 earnings

How much money did Charles Oliveira earn at UFC 262?

According to sportekz, Charles Oliveira was guaranteed a purse of $400,000. He further added 32,000 as the sponsorship bonus and collected $100,000 as a winning bonus. Apart from that, he also received a $75,000 ‘Performance of the Night' bonus. In the end, his grand total stood at around $875,000, which also included PPV bonuses.

How much money did Michael Chandler earn at UFC 262?

While Chandler lost the bout, he took home nearly the same purse as the champion. The former Bellator MMA champion was given a whopping $500,000 guaranteed purse before the fight. He earned $42,000 from the sponsorship bonus and later added $300,000 from PPV bonuses. In the end, his total stood close to $842,000, as per sportekz.

How much did the co-main eventers earn?

Tony Ferguson earned $750,000 from UFC 262. He received $500,000 as a guaranteed purse and added a further $32,000 from the sponsorship bonus. The rest of $218,000 came from PPV bonuses and other endorsements.

Beneil Dariush, who stopped the El Cucuy, banked $321,000, which included his win and sponsorship bonuses ($121,000). He received $200,000 to show at the PPV.

UFC 262 results

Main Card

Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson

Catchweight (137 lb) bout: Rogério Bontorin defeated Matt Schnell

Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Viviane Araújo

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza defeated Shane Burgos

Preliminary card

Middleweight bout: André Muniz defeated Ronaldo Souza

Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata defeated Mike Grundy

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright defeated Jamie Pickett

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee defeated Antonina Shevchenko

Early preliminary card

Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira defeated Gina Mazany

Featherweight bout Tucker Lutz defeated Kevin Aguilar

Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Sean Soriano

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram