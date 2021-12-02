Chartered Accountant Shivani Agarwalla Wins 2 Gold Medals At Kettlebell World Championship

39-year old chartered accountant Shivani Agarwalla won two gold medals at the Kettlebell World Championship held in France last week. The competition was organized by the International Kettlebell Marathon Federation.

Post the remarkable achievement, Agarwalla took to her social media handles to celebrate the win and thanked everyone involved in her success.

Shivani Agarwalla wins two golds at Kettlebell World Championship

Shivani Agarwalla won a gold medal in the half snatch event when she lifted a 16-kg kettlebell for 30 minutes at a stretch. She performed 369 repetitions of the same to not only win the gold but also claim the title of candidate for master of the sport.

That was not all as then Shivani also competed in the pentathlon event when she secured 988.25 points to clinch her second gold medal. There were candidates from 16 different countries participating in the event.

What is Kettlebell?

Kettlebell is used for various exercises to gain muscles and lose fat. The kettlebell can also help to improve one's flexibility and strengthen their core. The sport which originated in Russia involves lifting a kettlebell of different weights for a set period. The winner of the contest is determined by the body weight and the number of repetitions performed by the athlete.

Shivani Agarwalla puts up Instagram post to celebrate the win

Shivani Agarwalla took to her Instagram handle to explain how 'proud' she was to win the two gold medals at the International Kettlebell IKMF World Championships held in France from November 26-28. Team India won a total tally of six gold medals and one Bronze, with two of the golds being won by Shivani herself.

The 39-year old chartered accountant then also explained that it was an honour for her to be felicitated by Honourable Ambassador Javed Ashraf at the Indian Embassy in Paris. She was happy that the sport finally got 'the recognition it deserves' thanks to participants like her.

She then went on to thank her mentor and coach, Arnav Sarkar, before thanking her husband, son and parents for their 'unending support'. She ended her Instagram post by stating that she was not only a 'proud homemaker' and 'Chartered Accountant,' but now she could also call herself a 'super proud athlete.'