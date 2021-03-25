Chase Claypool Fight: Steelers Star Involved In NASTY Bar Brawl, Kicked Man On His Face

NFL wide receiver Chase Claypool has thrown himself in hot waters after a video of him brawling in a bar has gone viral on social media. The Pittsburgh Steelers star starred in his rookie season but could risk getting suspended by the league for his involvement in the fight, which happened on March 13. Here's a look at what happened to Chase Claypool, and all we know of the Chase Claypool fight.

Chase Claypool Steelers: NFL star involved in heated bar brawl, kicked a man on his face

According to videos obtained by TMZ and the latest Chase Claypool update, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Chase Claypool was involved in a late-night bar fight in Southern California. The Chase Claypool fight took place on March 13 at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa in California. According to the report, the fight began after someone threw dollar bills at a woman inside the bar, which sparked an argument.

As per the Chase Claypool update, it is believed that while the 22-year-old is not the instigator, he jumped into action to help out a friend. At one point, Claypool got into the thick of things, where he unleashed a swift kick to the face on one of his combatants. Eventually, the 22-year-old was withdrawn from the fight by his friends, while people yelled at him to stand back and maintain his distance.

While police are continuing their investigation, no arrests have been made, neither have any charges been filed. If filed, the NFL star could be charged with battery, a simple misdemeanour per the California Penal Code. A Chase Claypool NFL suspension is on the cards, despite him not being the instigator of the bar brawl. However, his involvement itself could be seen as a violation of the personal conduct rules and result in a suspension, hampering the Chase Claypool Steelers career.

Chase Claypool NFL career and stats

Chase Claypool is one of the upcoming stars of the league and the 22-year-old was picked up as the No.2 pick in the NFL Draft 2020. Claypool had a storied career with Notre Dame in College Football and replicated those successes in his rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wide-receiver played all 16 games for the Steelers this season, logging in 62 catches for 873 yards and 11 total TDs. Pittsburgh made it to the NFL playoffs but were know docked out by the Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard round, despite Claypool recording 5 catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns during the 48–37 defeat.

