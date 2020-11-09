Chase Elliot Net Worth: How Much Is The NASCAR Driver Worth?

American driver Chase Elliot created history as he became the third youngster driver to win the Cup Series in NASCAR history. With the win, the 24-year-old joined his dad Bill as the champion of the famous event, becoming the third father-son duo to win a title. Speaking about the iconic achievement, Chase Elliot admitted that he was at a loss for words, calling the victory unbelievable. With Chase Elliot winning his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, here is a look at his net worth, endorsements and career earnings.

SOUND THE SI-REEN!@chaseelliott is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion! pic.twitter.com/AT4CpSwkqo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 8, 2020

Chase Elliot salary: How much is Chase Elliot net worth?

Chase Elliot has a net worth of $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The driver, who was destined for success from an early age, has seen his net worth bloom courtesy his immense popularity. The 24-year-old is regarded as NASCAR’s most popular driver, which has seen him sign endorsements deals with various brands.

A look at Chase Elliot's career earnings

Chase Elliot’s earnings from NASCAR have been on the rise ever since his signed a four-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports in 2018. According to Forbes, the contract pushed his total earnings to $10.2 million, with his salary amounting to about $8 million. The publication also revealed that the driver’s earnings from licensed merchandise sales stood at $2.2 million, which was the highest amongst all the drivers at the time.

What about the Chase Elliot brand endorsements?

Elliot’s popularity on the track has meant that NASCAR’s most popular driver has been a big hit when it comes to brand endorsements. Chase Elliot recently signed a multi-year deal earlier to become the brand ambassador for the premium line of Hooters Spirits. He also serves as the brand ambassador for Mountain Dew, with UniFirst being the American’s primary backer. Other endorsements done by Chase Elliot include NAPA, Chevrolet, Bosch and Siemens amongst others.

Chase Elliot store a big hit amongst fans as well

Apart from brand endorsement and career winnings, Chase Elliot’s own store selling licensed merchandise is a big hit with fans as well. Multiple publications revealed that the driver is at the top of the list when it comes to merchandise sales. The Chase Elliot store sells everything from full-size replica helmets to signed die-casts, amongst other licensed merchandise.

