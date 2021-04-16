CHC Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Atlanta Braves (AB) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at 1:20 PM local time (11:50 PM IST). The game will be played at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Here is our CHC vs AB Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs AB Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: CHC vs AB game preview

The Chicago Cubs are currently at the second last spot of the National League Central standings. Willson Contreras and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing seven. The Atlanta Braves, on the other hand, are also at the fourth spot of the NL East table, but with a win-loss record of 5-8.

Despite the slight difference in the win-loss record, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The Chicago Cubs will have high expectations from Joc Pederson, Nico Hoerner and Willson Contreras, while the Atlanta Braves will depend on Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies and Ian Anderson to come out on top.

CHC vs AB: Injury Report

The Chicago Cubs will enter the Wrigley Field without Kyle Hendricks (illness), Matt Duffy, Brandon Workman, Dan Winkler and Jonathan Holder (shoulder) as they are all listed ill and injured. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves won’t be getting the assistance of Chris Martin (shoulder), Mike Soroka (shoulder), Max Fried and Cristian Pache (groin) on Friday as they are in the injury list.

CHC vs AB Probable Playing 9

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Joc Pederson, Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas, Anthony Rizzo, Trevor Williams, Willson Contreras

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Travis d'Arnaud

CHC vs AB Top Picks

Chicago Cubs: Joc Pederson, Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras

Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson

CHC vs AB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Joc Pederson, Jason Heyward, Ronald Acuna Jr, Marcell Ozuna

Infielders: Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Ozzie Albies,

Pitcher: Ian Anderson

Catcher: Willson Contreras

Dream11 MLB: CHC vs AB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Chicago Cubs will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CHC vs AB playing 11, CHC vs AB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs AB live and CHC vs AB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

