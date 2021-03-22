CHC Vs LAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Los Angeles Angels (LAA) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Monday, March 22 at 1:10 PM local time (Tuesday, March 23 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Here is our CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs LAA Dream11 team.
The Chicago Cubs are currently leading the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Ian Happ and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing five. The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 10-8.
Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Joc Pederson, Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas, Anthony Rizzo, Trevor Williams, Willson Contreras
Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton, Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias, Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi
Considering the recent form of the teams, our CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction is that the Chicago Cubs will come out on top in this contest.
#Cubs win! pic.twitter.com/wSOPSeD5OB— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2021
Note: The above CHC vs LAA playing 11, CHC vs LAA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs LAA live and CHC vs LAA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.