CHC Vs LAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Los Angeles Angels (LAA) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Monday, March 22 at 1:10 PM local time (Tuesday, March 23 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Here is our CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs LAA Dream11 team.

CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction: CHC vs LAA Dream11 team and preview

The Chicago Cubs are currently leading the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Ian Happ and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing five. The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 10-8.

CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Monday, March 22 at 1:10 PM

Indian date and time: Tuesday, March 23 at 1:40 AM

Venue: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

CHC vs LAA rosters: Probable lineups

CHC vs LAA Dream11 team: Chicago Cubs probable playing 9

Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Joc Pederson, Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas, Anthony Rizzo, Trevor Williams, Willson Contreras

CHC vs LAA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Angels probable playing 9

Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton, Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias, Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi

CHC vs LAA rosters: CHC vs LAA top picks

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras

Los Angeles Angels: Taylor Ward, Jared Walsh, Shohei Ohtani

CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction: CHC vs LAA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Ian Happ, Joc Pederson, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton

Infielders: Jared Walsh, Anthony Rizzo, David Bote

Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Catcher: Willson Contreras



CHC vs LAA live: CHC vs LAA match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our CHC vs LAA Dream11 prediction is that the Chicago Cubs will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CHC vs LAA playing 11, CHC vs LAA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs LAA live and CHC vs LAA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

