CHC Vs LAD Dream11: Cubs Vs Dodgers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 03 at 6:40 PM local time (Tuesday, May 04 at 5:10 AM IST). The game will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Here is our CHC vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs LAD Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CHC vs LAD game preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the second spot of the MLB National League West standings. Clayton Kershaw and team have played 29 games so far in the tournament, winning 17 and losing 12. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the NL Central table with a win-loss record of 12-16.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the Dodgers are set to get a tough competition from the Cubs. Cubs will have high expectations from Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant and Trevor Williams, while Dodgers will depend on Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Clayton Kershaw to come out on top.

CHC vs LAD: Injury Report

The Chicago Cubs will enter the Wrigley Field without Pedro Strop, Ian Happ (head), Joc Pederson (wrist), Willson Contreras (thigh), Trevor Megill, Austin Romine, who are all injured, while Jonathan Holder (shoulder) and Rowan Wick are recovering from long-time injuries. The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Brandon Morrow (elbow), David Price (hamstring), Tony Gonsolin, Corey Knebel (lat) and Dustin May (arm) as they are all in the injury list.

CHC vs LAD Probable Playing 9

Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick, Kris Bryant, Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas, Anthony Rizzo, Trevor Williams, Tony Wolters

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Matt Beaty, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

CHC vs LAD Top Picks

Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant, Trevor Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw

CHC vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Luke Raley, Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick

Infielders: Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Kris Bryant

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Will Smith

MLB Dream11: CHC vs LAD Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty combined for 15 RBI today. ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/ZP7Sald8SI — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2021

Note: The above CHC vs LAD playing 11, CHC vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs LAD live and CHC vs LAD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

