CHC Vs LAD Dream11 Team: Cubs Vs Dodgers Top Fantasy Picks, Prediction, MLB 2021 Preview

The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will lock horns in an upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:10 AM IST (6:40 PM local time, May 4) on Wednesday, May 5 from the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Here is our CHC vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs LAD Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CHC vs LAD game preview

After inclement weather forced a shutdown of the Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers game scheduled for May 3, both teams are set to take the field twice on May 4 (game two will be on May 5 IST). Currently at the second place on the MLB National League West standings, the Dodgers will come into this game as the favourites to win. With 17 wins and 12 losses in the season, the Dodgers seem to be doing well, but have, in reality, struggled a little in their last 10 games, putting them in a vulnerable position.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs are at the very bottom of the NL Central table with a win-loss record of 12-16 so far in the season. Coming into this game with a 3-7 record - similar to that of the Dodgers - in their last 10 games, the Cubs will hope to tide over their two-match losing streak with a win in this game. They will also hope to make the most of their home advantage.

CHC vs LAD: Injury Report

The Chicago Cubs will be without Pedro Strop, Ian Happ (head), Trevor Megill, Austin Romine, Jonathan Holder, Rowan Wick, Shelby Miller and Tyson Miller who are all injured. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be missing Dustin May (arm), David Price (hamstring), Tony Gonsolin, Brandon Morrow (elbow), Corey Knebel (lat) and Joe Kelly for this match.

CHC vs LAD Probable Playing 9

Chicago Cubs: Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward, David Bote, Matt Duffy, Kyle Hendricks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock, Gavin Lux, Walker Buehler

CHC vs LAD Top Picks

Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant, Joc Pederson

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock

CHC vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jason Heyward (VC), Kris Bryant, Joc Pederson, Mookie Betts

Infielders: Justin Turner (C), A.J. Pollock, Mookie Betts

Pitcher: Walker Buehler

Catcher: Will Smith

MLB Dream11: CHC vs LAD Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CHC vs LAD playing 11, CHC vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs LAD live and CHC vs LAD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter