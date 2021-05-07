CHC Vs PBP Dream11 Team: Cubs Vs Pirates Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

The Chicago Cubs (CHC) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, May 7 at 1:20 PM local time (11:50 PM IST). The game will be played at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Here is our CHC vs PBP Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHC vs PBP Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CHC vs PBP game preview

The Chicago Cubs are currently at the third spot of the MLN National League Central standings. Jason Heyward and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 15 and losing 16. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 13-17.

Despite the slight difference in their win-loss record, the Chicago Cubs are set to get a tough competition from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs will have high expectations from Jason Heyward, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras, while the Pirates will depend on Bryan Reynolds, Colin Moran and Jonathan Brubaker to come out on top.

CHC vs PBP team news

The Chicago Cubs will enter the Wrigley Field without Jake Arrieta (thumb), Austin Romine, Ian Happ (ribs), Brennen Davis and Nico Hoerner (forearm), who are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates won’t be getting any assistance from Cody Bolton, Hunter Owen, Chad Kuhl (shoulder) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist/hand), who are in the injured list, while Jared Oliva is recovering from his oblique injury.

CHC vs PBP Probable Playing 9

Chicago Cubs: Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward, David Bote, Matt Duffy, Kyle Hendricks.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Dustin Fowler, Anthony Alford, Colin Moran, Adam Frazier, Wilmer Difo, Jonathan Brubaker, Jacob Stallings.

CHC vs PBP Top Picks

Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Colin Moran, Jonathan Brubaker

CHC vs PBP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Bryan Reynolds (C), Jason Heyward, Dustin Fowler, Joc Pederson

Infielders: Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Wilmer Difo

Pitcher: Jonathan Brubaker (VC)

Catcher: Willson Contreras

CHC vs PBP Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Chicago Cubs will come out on top in this contest.

Things Yu love to see: pic.twitter.com/QDpoFSThxx — Pirates (@Pirates) May 6, 2021

Note: The above CHC vs PBP playing 11, CHC vs PBP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHC vs PBP live and CHC vs PBP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

