CHC Vs SLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, And MLB 2021 Game Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet on Friday, September 24, in a Major League Baseball (MLB) doubleheader from Wrigley Field. After the Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Thursday they have managed to maintain their 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card. The Cubs on the other hand come off a doubleheader loss to the Minnesota Twins as the season for them turns bad to worse.

The Cardinals are currently on a 12 game winning streak and it is no surprise that team manager Mike Shildt is now being considered for the Manager of the Year award. With the number of injuries they have had to deal with, the Cardinals have managed to survive and now they thrive. Their current record stands at 83-69 as they push for the playoff spot.

For the Cubs, their hitters, particularly Frank Schwindel who hit a homer off Milwaukee pitching, have impressed since the trade deadline. The Cubs have massively struggled in pitching. Their hurlers have produced the ERA in baseball at 8.75 and that is a number that has held them from winning games.

CHC vs SLC Dream11 team picks

OF: Rafael Ortega, Tyler O'Neill

IF: Paul Goldschmidt (C), Tommy Edman (VC), Nolan Arenado, Sergio Alcantra, Frank Schwindel

P: Justin Steele

C: Yadier Molina

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals probable lineup

Chicago Cubs Probable Lineup: Rafael Ortega (L) CF, Frank Schwindel (R) 1B, Patrick Wisdom (R) 3B, Ian Happ (S) LF, Matt Duffy (R) 2B, Robinson Chirinos (R) C, Sergio Alcantara (S) SS, Trayce Thompson (R) RF, Justin Steele (L) P

St. Louis Cardinals Probable Lineup: Tommy Edman (S) 2B, Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B, Tyler O'Neill (R) LF, Nolan Arenado (R) 3B, Dylan Carlson (S) RF, Yadier Molina (R) C, Edmundo Sosa (R) SS, Harrison Bader (R) CF, Miles Mikolas (R) P

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals match schedule

For baseball enthusiasts in India, the MLB live streaming won't be available for viewing. However, fans can follow live updates on the MLB website or the social media pages of the respective teams. The match is scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 11:50 pm IST at the Wrigley Field in Chicago.

(Image: AP)