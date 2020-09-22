CHD Vs TYS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Japanese Pro Baseball Live

Chunichi Dragons will battle it out against Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the Japanese Pro Baseball League (Nippon Professional Baseball) this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Here is our CHD vs TYS Dream11 prediction, preview, CHD vs TYS Dream11 team and other details of the game.

CHD vs TYS live: CHD vs TYS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Fukuoka Yafuoku Dome

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 2.30 pm IST

CHD vs TYS live: CHD vs TYS Dream11 prediction and preview

Chunichi Dragons are placed fourth on the Central League table having won 36 games while suffering 40 defeats in the competition. The two sides came up against each other on Monday as well, with Chunich Dragons defeating Tokyo Yakult Swallows 9-3. Meanwhile, Tokyo Yakult Swallows occupy the bottom spot in the Central League table with 30 victories and 43 defeats this term.

CHD vs TYS Dream11 prediction: CHD vs TYS Dream11 team, squad lisst

Chunichi Dragons: Atsushi Fujii, Issei Endoh, Kaname Takino, Kengo Takeda, Kosuke Itoh, Masaru Watanabe, Masataka Iryo, Moises Sierra, Ryosuke Hirata, Yohei Ohshima, Yuki Okabayashi, Zoilo Almonte, Akira Neo, Dayan Viciedo, Hayato Mizowaki, Masami Ishigaki, Naomichi Donoue, Nobumasa Fukuda, Shuhei Takahashi, Shun Ishikawa, Taiki Mitsumata, Takaya Ishikawa

Tokyo Yakult Swallows: Daisuke Naoe, Haru Inoue, Norichika Aoki, Hayato Horioka, Hideyoshi Ohtake, Hirokazu Sawamura, Hosei Takata, Kai Yokogawa, Kazuto Taguchi, Kenta Hotta, Kyosuke Takagi, Nattino Diplan, Nobutaka Imamura, Ryoma Nogami, Ryosuke Miyaguni, Ryu Ohta, Yoshiyuki Kamei, Yoshihiro Maru, Gerardo Parra, Shinnosuke Shigenobu, Takahiro Araki, Kaito Ito, Shuhei Katoh, Seiya Matsubara, Israel Mota, Kaito Murakami, Soichiro Tateoka, Kota Yamashita, Dai Kang Yoh, Daiki Masuda, Daiki Watanabe, Ryuta Konno, Akihisa Nishida

HD vs TYS Dream11 prediction: CHD vs TYS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Norichika Aoki, Masataka Iryo, Kengo Takeda, Daiki Watanabe

Infielders: Alcides Escobar, Shuhei Takahashi, Nobumasa Fukuda

Pitcher: Ryuta Konno

Catcher: Akihisa Nishida

CHD vs TYS live: CHD vs TYS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Chunichi Dragons: Shuhei Takahashi, Masataka Iryo (SP)

Tokyo Yakult Swallows: Ryuta Konno, Akihisa Nishida

CHD vs TYS match prediction

Chunichi Dragons strart off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The CHD vs TYS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The CHD vs TYS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Chunichi Dragons Twitter