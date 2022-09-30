Check 2022 F1 Drivers' Championship And Constructors' Standings Ahead Of Singapore GP

Quick links:
Image: AP
Even though six races remain in the F1 2022 season, reigning Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen is already closing in on a second consecutive title. The Dutchman has a strong lead in the championship that he could also win the title this weekend at the Singapore GP with five races remaining in the season.
Similar to the F1 Driver Championship 2022 battle, the Constructors' Championship is almost sealed as well, with Red Bull Racing having a massive lead over second-placed Ferrari. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, here is a look at the complete F1 Driver and Constructors Championship standings.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|335
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|219
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|210
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|203
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|187
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|168
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|88
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|46
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|22
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|20
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|19
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|20
|Nyck De Vries
|Williams
|2
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|0
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|0
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|545
|2
|Ferrari
|406
|3
|Mercedes
|371
|4
|Alpine
|125
|5
|McLaren
|107
|6
|Alfa Romeo
|52
|7
|Haas
|34
|8
|AlphaTauri
|33
|9
|Aston Martin
|25
|10
|Williams
|6
Free Practice 1: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Friday, September 30
Free Practice 2: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 30
Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 1
Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 1
Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 2