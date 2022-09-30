Check 2022 F1 Drivers' Championship And Constructors' Standings Ahead Of Singapore GP

Even though six races remain in the F1 2022 season, reigning Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen is already closing in on a second consecutive title. The Dutchman has a strong lead in the championship that he could also win the title this weekend at the Singapore GP with five races remaining in the season.

Similar to the F1 Driver Championship 2022 battle, the Constructors' Championship is almost sealed as well, with Red Bull Racing having a massive lead over second-placed Ferrari. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, here is a look at the complete F1 Driver and Constructors Championship standings.

F1 Driver Championship 2022 standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 335 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 219 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 210 4 George Russell Mercedes 203 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 187 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 168 7 Lando Norris McLaren 88 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 66 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 59 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 46 11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 22 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 20 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 19 15 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11 17 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nyck De Vries Williams 2 21 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructors standings 2022

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Racing 545 2 Ferrari 406 3 Mercedes 371 4 Alpine 125 5 McLaren 107 6 Alfa Romeo 52 7 Haas 34 8 AlphaTauri 33 9 Aston Martin 25 10 Williams 6

Singapore GP full schedule

Free Practice 1: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Friday, September 30

Free Practice 2: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 30

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 1

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 1

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 2