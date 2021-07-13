Cheer For Indian Athletes By Sending Good Wishes Through NaMo App; Here's How To Access

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Indian athletes who are slated to fly to Japan on July 17 to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. During the interaction, PM Modi spoke about inspirational stories of athletes who will be representing the tri-colour in Japan later this month.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Late last month, PM Modi had spoken about the importance of encouraging the athletes who will be representing India at the highest level and had also announced the launch of a new module on the NaMo app that citizens can use to convey their good wishes to the Tokyo-bound contenders.

The new NaMo app module is now available, and Indians may utilise it to convey their best wishes to the athletes. To send messages of encouragement to their favourite athletes, people can use the NaMo app or visit Narendra Modi's official website 'cheer4india.narendramodi.in.'

Here's how you can send a message to your favourite athlete:

Step 1: Visit NaMo app or click on cheer4india.narendramodi.in

Step 2: Choose the athlete you want to wish by selecting a sport and then selecting the player's name

Step 3: Select an image of your choice and press 'Next'

Step 4: Add a quote to your message from five options available on the website and press 'Next' again

Step 5: Enter your name and a personalised message before pressing 'Next' for the final time

Step 6: Your digital card will be ready for download and share

Here's a sample of how your card will appear:

Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from July 23 to August 8 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020. More than 100 Indian athletes are expected to take part in 18 different sports in this year's Olympics. Several initiatives have been started by the Indian government and state authorities to encourage athletes, one of which is PM Modi's #Cheer4india initiative.

(Image Credit: ANI/PTI)