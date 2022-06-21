Chennai Open Chess: Indian IMs Srihari, Nitin Among Leaders

Little-known Indian players L R Srihari, S Nitin and Srijit Paul hogged the limelight with wins to be among the leaders with four points after four rounds in the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster chess tournament 2022 here on Tuesday.

International Masters Srihari, Nitin and Srijit Paul defeated Arjun Tiwari (India), Luong Phuong Hanh and Nguyen Thanh THuy Tien, both of Vietnam, respectively in round four to join top-seed Boris Savchenko and Belarus' Kirill Stupak on four points.

Also on four points and in joint lead are: Vahe Baghdasaryan (Armenia), Jubin Jimmy (India) and Asyl Abdyjapar (Kyrgyzstan).

In the upset of the day, Chennai lad B Vignesh got the better of Grandmaster Nguyen Van Huy of Vietnam. In a quiet middle game the Vietnamese GM overlooked an intervening check when his position collapsed in 33 moves. He had in the earlier round, held experienced Grandmaster Fedorov Alexei (Belarus) to a draw in a Guicco Piano game that lasted 50 moves.

Earlier, highly rated IM Aronyak Ghosh (Elo 2494) went down to Vietnamese Woman International Master Nguyen Thanh Thuy Tien (Elo 1996) in the third round.

As many as 11 Grandmasters and 14 International Masters are taking part in the 275-player 10-round Swiss tournament which carries a total prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Results: Round 4 (Indians unless specified): Boris Savchenko (4 points) beat P R Hirthickkesh (3 points), Raset Ziatdinov (USA) 3 lost to Kirill Stupak 4, Ajay Karthikeyan 3.5 drew with B T Murali Krishnan 3.5, Luong Phuong Hanh (Vietnam) 3 lost to S Nitin 4, L R Srihari 4 beat Arjun Tiwari 3, Srijit Paul 4 beat Nguyen Thanh Thuy Tien (Vietnam) 3, Ravichandran Siddharth 3.5 drew with Harshit Pawar 3.5, Asyl Abdyjapar (Kyrgyzstan) 4 beat Daksh Goyal 3, M Vijay Anand 3 lost to Vahe Baghdasaryan (Armenia) 4, Jubin Jimmy 4 beat Shrayan Majumder 3, B Vignesh 3.5 beat Nguye Van Huy (Vietnam) 2.5.

Round 3: S S Manigandan 2 lost to Savchenko Boris 3, Fedorov 2.5 drew with B Vignesh 2.5, Aronyak Ghosh 2 lost to Nguyen Thanh Thuy Tien 3, S Prasannaa 2.5 drew with Deepan Chakkravarthy J 2.5, Stupak 3 beat Daakshin Arun 2, S Rohit 2 lost to Ajay Karthikeyan 3, Nitin 3 beat Arpith S Bijoy 2, Dinesh Kumar 2 lost to L R Srihari 3, Priyankara Chamil (Sri Lanka) 2 lost to Srijit Paul 3, Harshit Pawar 3 beat Hari Madhavan NB 2, Krishna Raaju J 2 lost to Abdyjapar 3.

