Chennai teen's double delight in Malaysian Superbike Championship debut

Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave made a stunning debut in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023 with a double victory in the first round here on Tuesday.

Riding a Honda CBR250RR, Rakshith won both races of his class in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category (B Class), marking his debut at the famed Sepang International Circuit, near Kuala Lumpur.

Rakshith also bagged the 'Week-end Warrior Trophy' in the MSBK 250 B Race category.

Image: Twitter/@cra_motorsports