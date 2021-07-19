Chess Legend Garry Kasparov's Return Proves Disastrous As He Loses In 7 Moves

Chess Legend Garry Kasparov had a disastrous return to the game as he suffered one of his worst defeats when he attempted a cameo comeback at the Zagreb stage of the St Louis-organized Grand Chess Tour. Kasparov won only one game with three draws and 14 losses, including a defeat in seven moves. The 58-year old's defeat in seven moves against world number six Shak Mamedyarov was the shortest ever competitive defeat for a reigning or former world champion. Viswanathan Anand lost a game in six moves, but that was years before the Indian won the title.

Garry Kasparov reacts after suffering humiliating defeat

Garry Kasparov cited lack of preparation as the reason for his humiliating defeat against Shak Mamedyarov. The former FIDE world champion said, "I probably could have done a better job preparing, but the problem is it’s shifting from totally different things. Having a speech on cybersecurity or messages reporting dissidents in Iran. And then you have to play guys; they’re the best guys. This is their job. Things could go better on the first day. I was shocked."

Fabiano Caruana wins by default after opponent tests COVID positive

World number two Fabiano Caruana won a chess game by default on Thursday after his opponent, Susanto Megaranto, COVID-19 test result came positive during the game. The two chess players were competing in the second round of the Men's event in the FIDE Chess World Cup, which is being held in Russia's Sochi. The news was confirmed by Russian Woman FIDE Master and Streamer Maria Emelianova.

Emelianova said, "Megaranto will remain under a medical supervision and it's not known yet whether the second game will be played yet. Fabiano is going to take another test tomorrow. He is showing no symptoms but is expected to be staying isolated in his hotel room." The chess game was eventually forfeited in Fabiano's favour.

According to the medical protocol, all players have to do a mandatory test for the round 2 if they didn't have one taken less than 72h before the start of the game. Meanwhile, according to @FIDE_chess, @LevAronian forfeited his first game due to showing symptoms earlier this week — Maria Emelianova (@photochess) July 15, 2021

FIDE are currently investigating why were they were not informed earlier of Megaranto's positive result. FIDE added, "The player who has been forced to forfeit his game today had been tested before his trip and then again in Sochi on 10 July, 11 July, and 14 July. After three negatives it was this last test the one that turned out to be positive."