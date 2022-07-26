Chess Olympiad 2022: Dates, India Squad, Complete Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

The 44th Chess Olympiad is just around the corner, scheduled to begin on July 28 in Chennai with a grand opening ceremony. This is the first time in its history that India is hosting the Chess Olympiad and the torch relay for the same was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Leh. The tournament is expected to be the world’s biggest chess event and also expected to draw a record number of participants.

As per ANI, over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad, which is the world’s biggest chess event. Meanwhile, the tournament will begin on July 28 and conclude on August 10. The Chess Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Chess Olympiad 2022: A look at India's squad

India will head into the 2022 Chess Olympiad with a total of five teams, out of which, three teams are in the open section and two in the women’s section.

Open Section

Team A: Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigiasi, SL Narayanan, Kiran Sasikiran

Team B: B Adhiban, R Praggnanandhha, Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani

Team C: Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Karthikeyan Murali, SP Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Abhimanyu Puranik

Women's section

Team A: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni

Team B: Vantika Agarwal, Sowmya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmukh

Chess Olympiad 2022: Tournament format

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be played in a classical format, where each player will have 40 moves within 90 minutes. While an additional 30 minutes will be awarded with 30 seconds increment, the players will be able to offer draw to their opponent, at any point of the match. Having said that, here’s a look at the full schedule of the Chess Olympiad 2022.

Chess Olympiad 2022: Full Schedule

July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)

July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 at 3 pm (IST)

How to watch the live telecast of the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

Chess fans in India can tune in to the live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 by tuning in to Doordarshan.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2022 Chess Olympiad?

The live streaming of the 2022 Chess Olympiad will be available on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE.

