The 44th Chess Olympiad is all set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony on Thursday at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time in history that India is hosting the coveted tournament and participants from 185 countries around the world will compete at the event. Chess Olympiad is a classical event, featuring national chess federations that compete in the tournament for gold medals, trophies, and the title of the best chess-playing nation in the world.

While the tournament officially begins with Round 1 on July 29, it will conclude with Round 11 on August 9. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony for the event on July 28 will witness several big personalities from the political and sports world marking their presence. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming details, schedule and more interesting details about the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony.

44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony guest list

Superstar Rajnikanth is attending the opening ceremony along with daughter Aishwarya. AR Rahman has just performed the iconic 'Vande Mataram' song infront of a packed JLN Stadium. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is present at the venue while PM Modi is expected to arrive shortly.

What is the venue for the 44th Chess Olympiad in India?

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, which is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How to watch the live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony?

Chess enthusiasts in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony by tuning in to the broadcast on Doordarshan.

How to watch the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony?

Interested chess fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE.

It can also be watched on Tamil Nadu's Department of Information and Public Relations' official Youtube account.

When will the opening ceremony for the Chess Olympiad 2022 begin?

While the matches of the Chess Olympiad 2022 begin at 3 PM IST on Friday, the opening ceremony for the tournament is expected to begin at 6 PM IST on Thursday.

What is the schedule for the Chess Olympiad 2022?

July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)

July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 at 3 pm (IST)

44th Chess Olympiad: Know the tournament format

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be played in a classical format. During a match, each participating player will have 40 moves within 90 minutes and an additional 30 minutes will be awarded, with 30 seconds increment. Players will be able to offer a draw to their opponent at any point of the match.

