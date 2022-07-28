44th Chess Olympiad Live Updates: PM Modi Lands In Chennai To Inaugrate Event

Quick links:
Image: Instagram@FIDE, PMIndia.Gov.IN
PM Modi will reach the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6:00 PM IST to inaugrate the event.
Piano recitals are taking place at the Chess Olympiad 2022:
#LIVE: At the 44th International Chess inauguration in Chennai, piano recital features notable movie themes. Tune in to watch, as PM Modi inaugurates the mega event here - https://t.co/B6cK6RUVBH pic.twitter.com/Z7BPeEG1sC— Republic (@republic) July 28, 2022
PM Modi has arrived in Chennai to inaugrate the 44th Chess Olympiad.
#BREAKING | PM Modi arrives in Chennai to inaugurate the #44thChessOlympiad2022— Republic (@republic) July 28, 2022
Vande Mataram echoes at the inauguration ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Tune in to watch here:
PM Modi had confirmed via a Tweet on July 27 that he would arrive for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai at 6:00 PM IST.
I am looking forward to being in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6 PM tomorrow evening. This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022
The Indian contingent has arrived for the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 28. In a video shared on Twitter, Indian chess players can be seen arriving at the venue of the opening ceremony dressed in traditional attire.
The Indian 🇮🇳 team sports a desi look and are on their way to the opening ceremony of @FIDE_chess #ChessOlympiad! @chennaichess22 @aicfchess @viditchess @ArjunErigaisi @gsankalp03 @srinathchess @GMSasikiran @HariChess @GMNarayananSL @Vaibhav__Suri pic.twitter.com/0SdvcIZZ67— Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) July 28, 2022
Pakistan has cancelled the participation of its chess team in the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held in India from July 28 to August 10. Pakistan has said that the passing of the torch relay from Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar is the reason behind the boycott of the event.
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday turned to social media to congratulate all the participants at the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held in India from July 28 to August 10.
#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022
Live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad can be watched on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE. You can also follow the live updates on Republic World's website.
Fans interested in watching the live telecast of the Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022 can tune in to Doordarshan.
PM Modi, who will reach the event at 6:00 PM IST, will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on July 28 at 7:00 PM IST.
The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, which is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.