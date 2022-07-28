Last Updated:

44th Chess Olympiad Live Updates: PM Modi Lands In Chennai To Inaugrate Event

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, which is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi, who will reach the event at 6:00 PM IST, will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on July 28 at 7:00 PM IST. Follow Republic World to get all the live updates.

PM Modi to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad 2022

17:57 IST, July 28th 2022
PM Modi to inaugrate 44th Chess Olympiad in few minutes

PM Modi will reach the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6:00 PM IST to inaugrate the event.

17:49 IST, July 28th 2022
Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony: Piano recitals take place

Piano recitals are taking place at the Chess Olympiad 2022:

 

17:42 IST, July 28th 2022
PM Modi arrives in Chennai

PM Modi has arrived in Chennai to inaugrate the 44th Chess Olympiad.

 

17:28 IST, July 28th 2022
Vande Mataram echoes at inauguration ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Vande Mataram echoes at the inauguration ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Tune in to watch here:

 

17:28 IST, July 28th 2022
44th Chess Olympiad: PM Modi to arrive in about 30 mins

PM Modi had confirmed via a Tweet on July 27 that he would arrive for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai at 6:00 PM IST.

 

17:06 IST, July 28th 2022
Chess Olympiad 2022: India team arrives for the opening ceremony

The Indian contingent has arrived for the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 28. In a video shared on Twitter, Indian chess players can be seen arriving at the venue of the opening ceremony dressed in traditional attire. 

 

16:49 IST, July 28th 2022
Chess Olympiad 2022: Pakistan cancels participation at 44th Chess Olympiad

Pakistan has cancelled the participation of its chess team in the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held in India from July 28 to August 10. Pakistan has said that the passing of the torch relay from Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar is the reason behind the boycott of the event. 

16:42 IST, July 28th 2022
Chess Olympiad 2022: Superstar Rajinikanth congratulates all the participants

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday turned to social media to congratulate all the participants at the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held in India from July 28 to August 10. 

 

16:25 IST, July 28th 2022
Where to watch live streaming of 44th Chess Olympiad?

Live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad can be watched on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE. You can also follow the live updates on Republic World's website

 

16:25 IST, July 28th 2022
How to watch the live telecast of the 44th Chess Olympiad

Fans interested in watching the live telecast of the Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022 can tune in to Doordarshan.

16:25 IST, July 28th 2022
What time will PM Modi inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad?

PM Modi, who will reach the event at 6:00 PM IST, will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on July 28 at 7:00 PM IST.

16:25 IST, July 28th 2022
Where will the Chess Olympiad 2022 be held?

The Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, which is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

