Chess Olympiad Champions Team India Paid Custom Duty On Gold Medals Despite Exemption

Team India chess created history in August after winning its first-ever gold medal in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. The Chess Olympiad is one of the headline events in the sport and was held online earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian team finally got hold of their gold medals, with team India chess vice-captain Srinath Narayan taking to Twitter to reveal the development. However, Srinath Narayanan’s tweet also raised eyebrows after the vice-captain suggested that the team had to pay customs duty on their gold medals despite there being an exemption for the same.

India vs Russia chess Olympiad victory shared

After the initial ruling that declared Russia as the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad winners, an appeal by Team India chess meant that the title was shared by both Russia and India. A server outage had earlier led to two members of Team India chess losing their games due to a poor internet connection, despite being in good positions. Following the controversy, the International Chess Federation had later declared that both the countries will be declared as joint winners of the Chess Olympiad.

Also Read: India Clinch Gold After Dramatic Chess Olympiad 2020 Finale, Russia Declared Joint-winners

Srinath Narayanan reveals Team India chess had to pay duty to get gold medals

More than three months after the victory, members of the winning team finally got their hands on the gold medals. The team’s vice-captain Srinath Narayana tweeted a picture of the prize on December 2 claiming that while the gold medals reached from Russia to India in three days, they took more than a week to reach Chennai from Bangalore. Srinath Narayanan in his tweet also wrote that the team had to pay customs duty to get their medals.

The medals are here! Thank you @FIDE_chess. On the way to dispatch them to the rest of the team now.



It wasn't easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to India, and had to pay customs duty! pic.twitter.com/vVGAbFQ8N5 — Srinath Narayanan (@nsrinath69) December 2, 2020

Also Read: Chess Playing Skills Appear To Reach A Plateau Around 35 Years, Peak At Age 40: Study

Speaking to The Mint, Srinath Narayan explained how one of his teammates living in Prague got the medals without any hassles, while members of the team leaving in India had to wait for clearance from customs before they could receive them. The 26-year-old expounded that he had to provide multiple documents to the authorities regarding the chemical composition of the medals before he was allowed to collect them. While concluding his plight, Srinath Narayan also revealed that he had to pay ₹6,300 as customs duty to DHL Express India Pvt Ltd after the courier service asked me to pay for the delivery.

Gold medals won by sports person are exempt from customs duty: Report

With Srinath Narayan finally receiving the medal, the vice-captain will now send the medals to the rest of his team. While speaking to the media, the vice-captain reiterated that the gold medals don’t even contain gold or silver, with other materials used to give the medals their colour. However, it was the entire ordeal with customs which grabbed headlines.

Bangalore to Chennai* And FIDE will reimburse of course! :) — Srinath Narayanan (@nsrinath69) December 2, 2020

Also Read: India's Nihal Sarin Wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Notably, a June 30, 2017 notification issued by the central government had claimed that the medals and trophies won by Indian sports team members for participating in international tournaments are exempt from customs duties. Though, this is not the first time Indian chess players have struggled with the customs department. In his autobiography Mind Master, chess legend Viswanathan Anand had explained how it had taken him more than eight months to get customs clearance for a computer in 1987.

Also Read: India's Olympiad-winning Chess Team Celebrates On Twitter Via Special Chat With Fans

Image Credits: Srinath Narayanan Twitter