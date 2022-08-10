Last Updated:

Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 1 Cr Prize For Indian Teams

The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, Stalin said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Indian Chess Team

Image: PTI/Twitter@FIDE/Stev Bonhage and Lennart Ootes


Both the India-B and A-Women's teams, would be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced here on Wednesday.

The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, Stalin said.

The FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram near here and it began on July 28 and concluded on August 9. The India 'B' team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India 'A' women's side also finished third in the Olympiad on Tuesday.

READ | 44th Chess Olympiad rankings after 11th round: Where does India rank in standings?

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed joy over the two teams winning medals and said it has brought accolades to the country.

Each of the two winning teams would be honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with a prize money of Rs 1 crore, he said. P

READ | 44th Chess Olympiad: India 'B' team and India 'A' women's team win bronze medal
READ | Susan Polgar & RB Ramesh praise India for organising 'one of world's best Chess Olympiads'
READ | Chess Olympiad 2022 draws to a close amid cultural extravaganza

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT