Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand Delighted To Play In Friendlies Hosted By Chennaiyin FC

As the fever of the 44th Chess Olympiad continues in Chennai, their domestic football franchise, Chennaiyin FC, supported the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to organize some friendly football matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. These friendlies were facilitated by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand also took part in one of the friendlies along with officials of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), FIDE, Africa, America, Europe and Asia. Following the exciting football action, Anand explained his delight in competing with others in the friendlies.

Viswanathan Anand delighted to play football

After competing in the friendly, Viswanathan Anand said (as quoted by ANI), "There are a lot of chess players who play football. The European and African teams are fanatical about football. I am very interested in football and follow the game but I do not play much but I thoroughly enjoyed the game. It was a very nice chance for everyone to bond and I know it works in another way as well. There are a lot of footballers who like to play chess for relaxation so it is nice to have it both ways."

44th Chess Olympiad: India continue strong performances

The India 'A' and 'B' teams registered comprehensive victories in the seventh round in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Friday. Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and SL Narayanan secured wins over Abhijeet Gupta and Abhimanyu Puranik as India 'A', the second seeds, outclassed India 'C' 3-1.

Teenaged GM D Gukesh continued his dream run, notching up a seventh straight win in the event, beating Cuban GM Carlos Albornoz Cabrera to help India 'B' record a crushing 3.5-0.5 win. It is the sixth win from seven rounds for the team which also includes GMs R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin and B Adhiban.

Anand wishes Chennaiyin FC best of luck

Chennaiyin FC are set to participate in the upcoming Durand Cup ahead of season 9 of the Indian Super League. Before the competition begins, the mentor of the Indian contingent at the Olympiad, Anand, wished the team ahead of the new season by stating, "I want to wish the Chennaiyin FC team and their fans good luck and all the best for the new season."

