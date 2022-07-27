India is hosting the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, set to begin on July 28 in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. While the coveted tournament kick-offs on Thursday, teams from different countries around the globe have already reached Mahabalipuram for the Chess Olympiad 2022. Meanwhile, the city of Chennai has been heavily decked up and decorated for the mega event, which has left the chess players awestruck.

Chess promoter David Llada took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and put out a tweet expressing his happiness upon reaching the Chess Olympiad venue. He notably pointed out that India has become his favouritew country in the world, out of the total of 61 countries he has visited so far. He also mentioned that he has experienced amazing hospitality by the hosts, ever since he arrived in the country.

“From now on, India is officially my favorite country in the world - from all the 61 I’ve visited. I have to say I am privileged to have experienced amazing hospitality in most of the places I went to. But the people here, they open their heart to you like nowhere else,” David Llada said.

AICF President Dr. Sanjay Kapoor replies

Meanwhile, David received a reply from the President of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, who said the tweet made his day. “David, your tweet just made the day of all #Indians, specially the @AICFchess team and every volunteer who are currently on duty to make sure that all players and visitors have an experience similar to yours. Welcome to the #ChessOlympiad in #India!,” Kapoor said.

Spanish chess grandmaster Francisco Vallejo Pons also took to his Twitter handle and praised the arrangements made in Chennai for the 44th Olympiad. He shared a picture of the Chess Olympiad hall and said, "That looks like the best Olympiad playing hall ever ! #ChessOlympiad2022".

'We were so so warmly welcomed by all Indians,' says Kevin Hogy

The Director of Sports, German Chess, Kevin Hogy also shared details about the hospitality he received after landing in India. “Both @Schachbund teams for @FIDE_chess #ChessOlympiad have arrived at the awesome Kaldan Samudhra Palace. We were so so warmly welcomed by all Indians, the hotel staff and the @aicfchess. Thank you for this unforgettable day 1! We are very much looking forward to 1st round,” Hogy said.

British grandmaster David Howell also expressed his thoughts on Twitter and said, “Had a great welcome to Chennai! #chess #olympiad2022”. At the same time, chess player from the US, Tatev Abrahamyan said, “Made it to Chennai! Looking forward to a great Olympiad for team USA! #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChennaiChess2022”.

