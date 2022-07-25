Chess-playing Robot Breaks 7-year-old Opponent's Finger During Moscow Open Tournament

The sport of Chess is usually related to strategic thinking and concentration with violence having no place in the sport. However the same cannot be said when it comes to machines. Recently news emerged about a chess-playing robot grabbing and breaking the finger of a kid during a chess event in Moscow. The Moscow Open chess tournament took place in Moscow from 13 to 21 July.

Chess robot breaks finger of a young kid

According to The Sun report, the young kid involved in the Moscow Open chess tournament incident goes by the name of Christopher. As per multiple reports, the robot at Moscow Open was making a move to steal one of the child's pieces. As he drops it into the box beside the board, the boy immediately responds with a move of his own. However, the robot took a grip of the kid's hand with its claws and crushed it. A group of four adults rush to the boy's assistance to break him free - but not before the damage is done to his finger.

While shedding limelight on the incident Sergey Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation while speaking to Tass.ru said "The robot broke the child's finger - this, of course, is bad. The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists. Apparently, the operators overlooked it. The child made a move, and after that, we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot."

He further added, "The child played the very next day, finished the tournament in a cast, and the volunteers helped to record the moves. Moskomsport called now, the parents want to contact the prosecutor’s office, we will communicate, figure it out and try to help [the family] in any way we can. And the robot operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that this situation does not happen again."

Chess News: Sergey Lazarev reveals the name of the young chess player

According to Guardian report, Lazarev while speaking to Tass said that Christopher, whose finger was put in a plaster cast, did not seem overly traumatised by the attack. “The child played the very next day, finished the tournament, and volunteers helped to record the moves. His parents, however, have reportedly contacted the public prosecutor’s office. “We will communicate, figure it out and try to help in any way we can,”.