Chess: World's Youngest GM Abhimanyu Mishra Beats World No 7 From Bedroom; WATCH

Indian-origin Abhimanyu Mishra pulled off a stunning victory at the elite Chessable Masters' e-sports event that kicked off on May 20. Mishra, who is the world's youngest grandmaster, scored his first win over a top-10 player on the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as he defeated Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhiryar Mamedyarov. With the win, Mishra is sitting pretty in seventh place with an impressive six points despite being just a rookie.

Abhimanyu Mishra records biggest win of Chess career

As seen in the video below, Abhimanyu Mishra was delighted to defeat Shakhiryar Mamedyarov in the Chessable Masters' tournament. While the 13-year-old is ranked just 459 in the world and is by far the lowest-seeded player in the event. His outstanding attack against a top 10 player highlights what the young American is capable of. After his best career win, Mishra did not have many words as all he said was that 'it was a very crazy day.'

The relief and joy when 13-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra knows he's going to beat world no. 7 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov! https://t.co/viKxqOO7wa #ChessableMasters #ChessChamps pic.twitter.com/Q7OQtWcj6y — chess24.com (@chess24com) May 19, 2022

Chessable Masters' tournament standings: Wei Yi leads

22-year-old Wei Yi from China has had an outstanding start to the Chessable Masters' tournament as he has raced away into the lead on Day 1 on just his debut. He has a score of 10/12 which includes three wins and a draw. The Chinese player defeated India's Pentala Harikrishna, England's Gawain Jones and David Anton of Spain to take a two-point lead into the second day. As a result of such a brilliant start, he is undoubtedly the favourite to make it to the knockout stage.

As for Abhimanyu Mishra, he bounced back brilliantly despite a difficult start to the tournament as he first lost to Anton before losing to world number two Ding Liren in the second round. However, from that point on, the 13-year-old has had an outstanding run as he won back-to-back games against Canadian Eric Hansen before his career-best win against Shakhiryar Mamedyarov.

Meanwhile, world champion Magnus Carlsen leads the tour, having won two of the first three competitions. As for the Chessable Masters' tournament, the Norwegian is currently equal on points with leader Wei Yi in second. He won his last game against Jorden van Foreest to end the first day with a score of 8/12.