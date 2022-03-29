Chhatrasal Stadium Case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar 'kingpin, Witnesses Terrified' Says Police

Sushil Kumar is the kingpin of the Chhatrasal Stadium case and witnesses are terrified of him, the Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court while opposing the bail plea filed by Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

In an affidavit filed before the high court, the police told the court, "The victims/witnesses of the case are so terrified from the accused Sushil Kumar and his associates that one of the victim/witnesses of the case, namely Amit Kumar had filed a writ petition, before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, for protection."

The police further told the court that he is the "kingpin" of the Chhatrasal case and shall not be granted bail.

"Accused Sushil Kumar is the Kingpin of the present case. He conspired along with other co-accused persons, arranged men and weapons including dreaded criminals of Haryana and Delhi and then abducted the victims from different areas and committed this offence," the affidavit filed by the police read.

"This fact is corroborated by the presence of about 20 culprits at the spot with weapons and recovery of seven (7) vehicles from the spot belonging to various culprits arrested in the present case. Several mobile phones and weapons were recovered from these vehicles, at the spot," it added.

The court was further informed by the Delhi Police that accused Sushil Kumar is a very influential and high profile person. There is every likelihood of his influencing/threatening the witnesses. He is a globetrotter and may jump the bail if granted to him.

It was also submitted via the affidavit that Sushil has a criminal history and has his involvement in other cases too over which investigation is going on.

The police also stated that just prior to this incident, accused Sushil Kumar, armed with a Pistol, along with his associates had beaten some of the trainee wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium and had robbed them of their mobile phones.

The status report comes in response to the petition filed by the Olympic medalist seeking bail in a case relating to the murder of Sagar Rana in Chhatrasal Stadium. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and Advocate Pradeep Rana appeared for wrestler Sushil Kumar.

In his plea, the wrestler mentioned that the police have established false information and presented a 'false and guilty' image of him in front of the media. According to the plea, the police have wrongly linked him to the renowned gangsters.

In the bail plea, Sushil Kumar also emphasised that the police left no stone unturned to present a ‘false and guilty image’ of him and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.