Chhattisgarhiya Olympics: Participation Of Elderly Persons Proves Age Is No Bar

The participants of the three-day state level Chhattisgarhiya Olympics clearly proved that age is just a number as the event, which started on Sunday, January 8, witnessed a lot of high-spirited elderly people who actively participated in the traditional games in Raipur.

The grand event was initiated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 6, 2022 with the objective of bringing the traditional sports to light. As reported, 14 competitions were included in the event, such as Gilli Danda, Pittool, Sankhali, Langdi Daud, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Rassa Kashi and Banti.

The games were played by six diversified age groups and interestingly, elderly people played with much enthusiasm.

'Playing Kho-Kho at 57 to inspire little kids,' says Jadhav Yadav, Kho-Kho player

Jadhav Yadav (57), a 'Kho-Kho' player who lived in Pihrid village of Shakti district said, "I am a farmer and I have three boys and one girl. Today, I am playing Kho-Kho at this age to inspire the little kids to play the traditional game and to increase their participation in it."

He added, "In student life, I used to play many sports, but at this age, playing sports is a very difficult task but I am showing my talent at this age to encourage youth. We have arrived here from Pihrid gram panchayat to play kho-kho in the state level Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Competition."

Another veteran Kho-Kho player, Babulal Dheevar, who is currently at the age of 56, said, "I am a sports teacher, so I know the importance of sports. I teach sports in Shishu Mandir and today my trained players are participating in state-level competitions."

He further said, "When I came to know about the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, then I also thought of participating in this competition."

'Our team reached state level after a lot of efforts': Captain Ashok Jaltare

The captain of the Kho-Kho team, Ashok Jaltare, 52, averred, "Our Kho-Kho team has reached here in state level competition after putting a lot of effort in winning at village level, at the district level and the divisional level."

"Under the guidance of our district collector Nupur Rashi Panna, we worked hard and reached here. We will do our best in the coming competitions," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI