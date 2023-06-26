Chicago Cubs Top The St. Louis Cardinals To Split Their Weekend Series In London

Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-5 on Sunday to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium.

The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman (9-5) left with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 in the first game, but had their winning streak halted at four games. They haven’t been at .500 since May 12, though they’ve still won 11 of their past 14 games.

Jordan Hicks, who sat out Saturday because of illness, got the final three outs to record his fourth save — all in the past eight days. He struck out two and gave up a sacrifice fly to Nico Hoerner with one out.

Jake Woodford (2-2) came in for spot starter Matthew Liberatore in the third and pitched 2 1/3 innings.