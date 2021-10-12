Chicago White Sox Vs Houston Astros: MLB LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions & More

Quick links:
Image: @whitesox/Twitter
The Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros' fourth playoff match was scheduled for Monday. However, the game was rescheduled to Tuesday owing to the rainfall. Currently, Houston Astros lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two games but Chicago White Sox have picked up momentum in the last time they went up against each other. The fourth playoff game between Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros is scheduled for 11:37 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 12 at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox: W L L L W
Houston Astros: L W W W W
Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros prediction is a win for Houston Astros.
Chicago White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, 3B Yoan Moncada, CF Luis Robert, 1B Jose Abreu, C Yasmani Grandal, LF Eloy Jimenez, DH Gavin Sheets, RF Leury Garcia, 2B Cesar Hernandez, SP Jose Rondon
Houston Astros: LF Yordan Alvarez, CF Chas McCormick, SP Jose Siri, RF Kyle Tucker, 3B Alex Bregman, SS Carlos Correa, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 2B Framber Valdez, C Martin Maldonado
Leury Garcia
Yoan Moncada
Jose Abreu
Cesar Hernandez
Yordan Alvarez
Kyle Tucker
Carlos Correa
Martin Maldonado
Captain: Yoan Moncada
Vice-Captain: Yuli Gurriel
Outfielders: Eloy Jimenez, Kyle Tucker
Infielders: Cesar Hernandez, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson
Pitcher: Leury Garcia
Catcher: Martin Maldonado
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no live telecast of the match. However, there will be Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros live streaming, fans can head to FanCode's website and catch the action live. Fans can also catch all the updates live of the match on the official social media handle of MLB and the respective team's social media handles. The fourth playoff game between Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros is scheduled for 11:37 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 12 at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.