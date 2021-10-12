Chicago White Sox Vs Houston Astros: MLB LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions & More

The Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros' fourth playoff match was scheduled for Monday. However, the game was rescheduled to Tuesday owing to the rainfall. Currently, Houston Astros lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two games but Chicago White Sox have picked up momentum in the last time they went up against each other. The fourth playoff game between Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros is scheduled for 11:37 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 12 at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Form and Prediction

Chicago White Sox: W L L L W

Houston Astros: L W W W W

Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros prediction is a win for Houston Astros.

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Predicted Line-ups

Chicago White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, 3B Yoan Moncada, CF Luis Robert, 1B Jose Abreu, C Yasmani Grandal, LF Eloy Jimenez, DH Gavin Sheets, RF Leury Garcia, 2B Cesar Hernandez, SP Jose Rondon

Houston Astros: LF Yordan Alvarez, CF Chas McCormick, SP Jose Siri, RF Kyle Tucker, 3B Alex Bregman, SS Carlos Correa, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 2B Framber Valdez, C Martin Maldonado

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Key Players

Chicago White Sox

Leury Garcia

Yoan Moncada

Jose Abreu

Cesar Hernandez

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Kyle Tucker

Carlos Correa

Martin Maldonado

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Dream11 Team

Captain: Yoan Moncada

Vice-Captain: Yuli Gurriel

Outfielders: Eloy Jimenez, Kyle Tucker

Infielders: Cesar Hernandez, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson

Pitcher: Leury Garcia

Catcher: Martin Maldonado

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros Live Streaming in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no live telecast of the match. However, there will be Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros live streaming, fans can head to FanCode's website and catch the action live. Fans can also catch all the updates live of the match on the official social media handle of MLB and the respective team's social media handles. The fourth playoff game between Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros is scheduled for 11:37 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 12 at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

(Image: @whitesox/Twitter)