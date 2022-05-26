Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Extends Time Limit For Delhi Govt Sports Facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, made a major announcement with regard to government-run sports facilities after athletes complained about their early closure, causing alleged disruption in their practice sessions.

Guaranteeing assistance in this regard, Kejriwal said, 'We are looking into this matter. There is an increase in temperature because of which sportspersons are facing the issue. The sports facilities will remain open till 10 PM."

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to share an image about a news report mentioning about sports facilities being shut early for athletes due to which their practice sessions have been disrupted time and again.

Arvind Kejriwal responds to athletes' plea

Sisodia, through his tweet, shared a news piece which has written about the alleged early closure of government-run sports facilities. Sisodia, in his tweet, announced that CM Arvind Kejriwal has now ordered to extend the time limit of stadiums for athletes to train properly without much trouble. He wrote, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

The decision by the Delhi CM to extend the time limit comes after multiple complaints raised by athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were reported. The athletes and coaches are believed to being forced to wrap training early, as per the reports. The reason behind athletes being asked to finish the practice early is that a government official walks his dog at the facility, according to a PTI report.

Built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Thyagraj Stadium is a centrally located sporting complex and is a multi-discipline facility where footballers and athletes from national and state-level train.