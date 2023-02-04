The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath spoke to Republic in an exclusive interview on Saturday and made notable revelations about the development in the state under his tenure. During the conversation, the CM was also asked about his thoughts on the growth of sports in UP. Speaking to Republic, Yogi Adityanath listed the work done by his government so far for the development of sports, alongside the future plans.

“Uttar Pradesh has helped push sports in an organized manner under the Khelo India scheme for the last six years,” Yogi told Republic. The Chief Minister provided examples and said his government helped in preparing grounds in every gram panchayat, making open gyms, making mini stadiums, making stadiums in every district, and promoting sports colleges, alongside private academies.

Triumphant athletes are rewarded with good money: Yogi Adityanath

Yogiji further revealed that the ruling government makes sure that sports activities and events get the proper attention. “Each of these events and programs is going forward in an organized ways in UP. Athletes aspiring to reach the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, or other competitions get monetary help from the state government in form of incentives,” the UP CM said.

“The athletes who return with victories and medals are rewarded with good sum of money. In every village of each district in UP, the Youth Development wings are continuously trying to get more youth and women into sports,” the Chief Minister added.