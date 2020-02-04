Chiefs Fan Breaks Out In Tears While Celebrating Super Bowl Win With 87-year-old Father

It was a long, long road back to Super Bowl glory for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs waited 50 years to scale the summit, but the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up at Super Bowl LIV will be remembered for years to come. It was also a roller coaster of a Super Bowl ride for the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes and co. leaving the Chiefs fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game. Come the end of the fourth quarter, time stood still for Chiefs fans as their 50-year Super Bowl drought faded into oblivion on the night.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIV Exploits Could Signal Dawn Of New Era For Quarterbacks

Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations: Fan breaks out in tears and celebrates Super Bowl LIV win with 87-year-old father

This Chiefs fan has worked for the team for 10 years.



Seeing him celebrate the Super Bowl win with his 87-year-old dad is so pure. 🙏 (via jmazzella11/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/HbShWW8VSM — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2020

Chiefs fans waited half a millennium to witness their team pick up the Lombardi Trophy. Thanks to the late exploits of Patrick Mahomes, that wait was brought to an end this past weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It was an emotional moment for Chiefs fans as the nail-biting Chiefs vs 49ers matchup ended in favour of Patrick Mahomes and co. Cameras captured one particular fan during the Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations. It turned out that the Chiefs fan in question was an 87-year-old who stood witness to Patrick Mahomes breaking the 50-year barren spell. The best part of that story was the fact that this particular fan celebrated the Chiefs' historic win with his son at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: The 10-minute Call That Brought Jimmy Garoppolo Out Of Tom Brady's Shadow

Super Bowl LIV highlights: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme as 49ers' defence crumbles

The Niners defence held strong all the way until the third quarter. With the scoreline reading 20-10 in favour of the San Francisco 49ers, Niners fans would have been forgiven to think that Jimmy Garoppolo would bring the Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco and dominate the Super Bowl LIV highlights reel. However, the resilient 49ers defence uncharacteristically crumbled late in the fourth quarter as Patrick Mahomes and co went on a rampage. The Chiefs racked up 21 unanswered points in a fourth-quarter explosion to take the game away from the Niners as the Lombardi Trophy made its way to Kansas City after five decades.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'Real' Super Bowl Ring