Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Celebrates Super Bowl Win With EPIC Dab; Watch Video

Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in over 50 years, defeating San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid was visibly impressed by his side’s performance and could not hold on to his excitement after the victory.

Also Read | Chiefs coach Andy Reid sticks to his roots in $25 Ford Model A bought by his father

49ers vs Chiefs: Andy Reid dabs in excitement after Super Bowl LIV win

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Andy Reid is seen celebrating the Super Bowl victory, dabbing in excitement. The boss was impressed by his side, who made a great comeback into the game when Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6 minutes. The Chiefs managed to overcome a double-digit deficit for the third game in a row to beat 49ers, 31-20.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes draws comparison with Warriors star Steph Curry after Super Bowl LIV win

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to a fourth-quarter comeback

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!!! pic.twitter.com/6V5LOoKGQn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 3, 2020

Chiefs started off as the favourites into the game but had a poor start. They trailed by 10-20 by the end of the third quarter. However, Patrick Mahomes’ side garnered a fourth-quarter comeback to beat San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs dominated the fourth quarter after an initial setback in the first three quarters. The Chiefs went 21-0 in the final quarter, scoring three touchdowns in a span of five minutes as pressure mounted on the 49ers to contain their opponents. Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams were instrumental in three further touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Also Read | Andy Reid seeks to devour biggest cheeseburger after leading Chiefs to Super Bowl victory

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes was named as the Super Bowl MVP, after he managed to complete 26 out of the 41 passes for 286 yards. He also became the youngest player to win the Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP (2019) along with a Super Bowl title. It was the third comeback of 10 or more points by Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, with the other two coming against Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Also Read | Andy Reid net worth, career earnings, Super Bowl LIV with Chiefs and family