Chiefs Parade: Kansas City Turns RED As Fans Greet Super Bowl LIV Champs

Streets in downtown Kansas City turned into a 'sea of red' as fans gathered in large numbers at the Chiefs parade to celebrate the return of the Super Bowl trophy to the city after 50 years. Despite the harsh weather, thousands of fans joined the Chiefs parade on Wednesday to greet the champions.

THE SEA OF RED 😍



(and more coming) pic.twitter.com/GpsKjMw716 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs had to come from behind to beat San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium. Despite trailing by 10 points, Patrick Mahomes and company rallied together to post an impressive comeback in the final quarter of the game. Mahomes led-Chiefs showcased some stellar offensive plays to go 21-0 in the last period, eventually winning 31-20. Celebrations began right away on Sunday night (Monday IST) with the players and fans equally ecstatic.

Where are Kansas City Chiefs from?

Founded in 1960, Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. Originally founded as Dallas Texans, Chiefs soon moved to Kansas in 1963 before assuming their current name. Chiefs won the Super Bowl IV in 1970 before finally repeating the feat this year.

Chiefs Parade: Players and fans march through the streets

Coming back to their celebrations, Chiefs' Travis Kelce kicked-off the celebration by turning the Super Bowl trophy into a huge beer. Coach Andy Reid celebrated in his own eccentric way by looking for the biggest cheeseburger in town, while Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Disney Land.

VIDEO #BREAKING police Chase along #ChiefsParade Route. Very Scary. This is the beginning of the parade route. From Julie Gross pic.twitter.com/awiwnbpGu5 — Nick Vasos (@NickVasos) February 5, 2020

However, all the celebrations converged on Wednesday, where fans got the opportunity to commemorate their players. The team boarded up double-decker buses and headed to the streets of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to greet fans who waited hours in the cold and the snow to kick-start the parade.

This guy says it’s nearly 80 degrees inside this pod. This is how you wait for the parade. #ChiefsKingdomParade #chiefsparade #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/z6y8lbUvEY — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 5, 2020

Chiefs Parade: More photos and videos from the rally

The Chiefs parade is off to a WILD START pic.twitter.com/3ipVMLP5FS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2020

THIS IS ON REPEAT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4rglVJGy9F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Mahomes pouring a beer into Kelce’s mouth is peak #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/ixUAY57tVt — Charlotte Reeves (@CharlotteReeve_) February 5, 2020

