Chiefs Parade: Kansas City Turns RED As Fans Greet Super Bowl LIV Champs

Streets in Kansas turned into a 'sea of red' as fans gathered in large numbers at the Chiefs parade to celebrate Super Bowl LIV victory. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chiefs parade

Streets in downtown Kansas City turned into a 'sea of red' as fans gathered in large numbers at the Chiefs parade to celebrate the return of the Super Bowl trophy to the city after 50 years. Despite the harsh weather, thousands of fans joined the Chiefs parade on Wednesday to greet the champions.

 

Kansas City Chiefs had to come from behind to beat San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium. Despite trailing by 10 points, Patrick Mahomes and company rallied together to post an impressive comeback in the final quarter of the game. Mahomes led-Chiefs showcased some stellar offensive plays to go 21-0 in the last period, eventually winning 31-20. Celebrations began right away on Sunday night  (Monday IST) with the players and fans equally ecstatic.

Also Read | Chiefs Parade: KC Win First Championship In 50 Years At Super Bowl LIV

Where are Kansas City Chiefs from?

Founded in 1960, Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. Originally founded as Dallas Texans, Chiefs soon moved to Kansas in 1963 before assuming their current name. Chiefs won the Super Bowl IV in 1970 before finally repeating the feat this year.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Braces For Throngs Of Fans At Chiefs Parade

Chiefs Parade: Players and fans march through the streets

Coming back to their celebrations, Chiefs' Travis Kelce kicked-off the celebration by turning the Super Bowl trophy into a huge beer. Coach Andy Reid celebrated in his own eccentric way by looking for the biggest cheeseburger in town, while Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Disney Land. 

However, all the celebrations converged on Wednesday, where fans got the opportunity to commemorate their players. The team boarded up double-decker buses and headed to the streets of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to greet fans who waited hours in the cold and the snow to kick-start the parade. 

Also Read | Kansas City Car Chase Ends On Chiefs Parade Route, Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs Parade: More photos and videos from the rally

Also Read | Chiefs Parade Plans For Super Bowl LIV Announced As Patrick Mahomes And Co Make History

 

Published:
