Chiefs' Rashad Fenton Wins Super Bowl In Hometown Miami Years After Doing Concession Work

other sports

Kansas City Chiefs saw off a stern challenge from San Francisco 49ers to lift the Super Bowl trophy. Find out more on Rashad Fenton's dream homecoming.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chiefs

Miami-born Rashad Fenton lived his dream on Sunday night (Monday IST), lifting the Super Bowl trophy after Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Super Bowl LIV was a homecoming for several stars of the Chiefs squad including the likes of Damien Williams, Jordan Lucas and Chris Lammons. Rashad Fenton particularly enjoyed his return to the Hard Rock Stadium, the place where he was a concession worker a few years back.

Also Read | Chiefs Star LeSean McCoy Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant After Super Bowl LIV Win

Rashad Fenton enjoys stellar homecoming at Hard Rock Stadium

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Rashad Fenton recently revealed that he grew up in Miami, just four minutes off Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the place where Super Bowl LIV took place. A son of Bahamian and Jamaican immigrants, Fenton revealed to ESPN that he spent every fall weekend during his 9th and 10th grade working at the Hard Rock Stadium concession stands.

While playing in a Super Bowl in front of his home crowd was a dream come true, the 22-year-old branded winning the Super Bowl as 'surreal'. Speaking to USA Today Sports, Rashad Fenton revealed that he used to work in the concession stands at the stadium, pouring drinks and serving food for fans watching the games.

“I was making beers, making pizzas from scratch. Now I’m a world champion here. It’s surreal.” - Rashad Fenton

Also Read | Chiefs Win First Championship In 50 Years At Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs vs 49ers highlights

Also Read | Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Celebrates Super Bowl Win With EPIC Dab; Watch Video

Rashad Fenton had a particularly memorable night on the field as the cornerback was part of the impressive comeback in the final quarter of the game. Chiefs 21-0 in the last quarter, registering three touchdowns in a span of just five minutes to seal the tie. 

Fenton got his opportunity to shine after his lone tackle of the game took out 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the final quarter. Despite penalty claims by the 49ers, no flag was thrown and Fenton was able to register a clean play. 

Rashad Fenton further revealed that he celebrated his win with his mother as the duo embraced each other with confetti raining down on them.

Also Read | Nick Bosa Breaks Down On Sidelines After 49ers Lose To Chiefs In Super Bowl LIV: Watch

Published:
