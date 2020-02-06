Chiefs Parade For Super Bowl LIV Victory Gatecrashed By Police Chase In Kansas City

It will be quite some time before the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV glory dulls down. It will certainly persist in Kansas City, Missouri, despite Donald Trump’s beliefs. However, amidst all the celebrations, there was an incident at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade earlier this week that grabbed headlines.

Also Read | Chiefs Parade: Kansas City Turns RED As Fans Greet Super Bowl LIV Champs

Chiefs parade gatecrashed by police chases in Kansas City

Excitement levels in the city of Kansas went up another notch on the Chiefs’ parade route. A car led the Kansas City Police on a chase in downtown Kansas City just over three hours before the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The suspects in question drove through the barrier set up the Kansas City Police just after 8:00 am CST. The police chase was brought to an end when the Kansas City Police eventually forced the suspects’ car to a stop near the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route.

Also Read | Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Plans For Super Bowl LIV Announced As Patrick Mahomes And Co Make History

Two suspects in custody. Resume celebrating! #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

The two suspects in the vehicle were then taken into custody after multiple police cars were employed to force the suspects to a stop. No injuries were reported from the incident. The passenger suspect was taken in by the Kansas City Police for questioning. He was not, however, booked in jail and will reportedly not face any charges. The driver of the vehicle will potentially face charges, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIV Exploits Could Signal Dawn Of New Era For Quarterbacks

Updated information to the previous preliminary info: 2 people actually booked or charged. 1)The driver of the vehicle on the route (he has been booked on investigation of DUI and other traffic related offenses.) we will have more info on that tomorrow at 11:15am — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Kansas City mayor allays fears of “terrorism”

Speaking after the incident, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas allayed any fears of “terrorism” at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The mayor said that one of the two suspects had been impaired and that the duo had been on a “joy ride” of sorts. The Kansas City Police will take a call on the charges for the first suspect later this week.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Heads Down To Disney World For Super Bowl LIV Celebration: WATCH