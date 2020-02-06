Union Budget
Chiefs Parade For Super Bowl LIV Victory Gatecrashed By Police Chase In Kansas City

other sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were on their way to Kansas City to celebrate their historic Super Bowl LIV triumph. However, two suspects courted controversy on the day

Updated On:
Chiefs parade

It will be quite some time before the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV glory dulls down. It will certainly persist in Kansas City, Missouri, despite Donald Trump’s beliefs. However, amidst all the celebrations, there was an incident at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade earlier this week that grabbed headlines.

Also Read | Chiefs Parade: Kansas City Turns RED As Fans Greet Super Bowl LIV Champs

Chiefs parade gatecrashed by police chases in Kansas City

Excitement levels in the city of Kansas went up another notch on the Chiefs’ parade route. A car led the Kansas City Police on a chase in downtown Kansas City just over three hours before the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The suspects in question drove through the barrier set up the Kansas City Police just after 8:00 am CST. The police chase was brought to an end when the Kansas City Police eventually forced the suspects’ car to a stop near the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route.

Also Read | Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Plans For Super Bowl LIV Announced As Patrick Mahomes And Co Make History

The two suspects in the vehicle were then taken into custody after multiple police cars were employed to force the suspects to a stop. No injuries were reported from the incident. The passenger suspect was taken in by the Kansas City Police for questioning. He was not, however, booked in jail and will reportedly not face any charges. The driver of the vehicle will potentially face charges, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIV Exploits Could Signal Dawn Of New Era For Quarterbacks

Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Kansas City mayor allays fears of “terrorism”

Speaking after the incident, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas allayed any fears of “terrorism” at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The mayor said that one of the two suspects had been impaired and that the duo had been on a “joy ride” of sorts. The Kansas City Police will take a call on the charges for the first suspect later this week.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Heads Down To Disney World For Super Bowl LIV Celebration: WATCH

Published:
