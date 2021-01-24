Chiefs Vs Bills Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Conference Championships And TV Details

No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills (seeded second) for the 2021 AFC Championship Game on Sunday (Monday IST). The Chiefs are running for their second straight title and will be making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Coached by Andy Reid, the Chiefs have made the playoffs seven times. Fans remained worried about star QB Patrick Mahomes, who suffered from a concussion last week.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream: How to watch Chiefs vs Bills online?

US fans can stream the game via a Sling TV and fuboTV subscription, which offers access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. The Yahoo Sports app will also stream the games for US fans. The live broadcast in India will not be available on any channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NFL Game Pass (NFL App or site) to watch live games.

Chiefs vs Bills TV channel

USA – CBS

Canada – CTV and RDS.

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Kayo Sports (streaming), 7Mate (TV)

Chief vs Bills schedule and details

Day and date: Sunday, 6:40 PM EST (Monday, 5:10 AM IST)

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Chiefs vs Bills preview

As the Chiefs get ready to face Bills, the team will retain hopes for another Super Bowl appearance. On the other hand, Sean McDermott (who was once fired by Reid), will be playing their first AFC championship game beating Chiefs in 1994.

Patrick Mahomes says he’s cleared concussion protocol.



He's good to go Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QE0j88kqra — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2021

''He deserves coach of the year, man," Reid said while speaking of McDermott. "He's taken a franchise there, both he and his general manager, have put this thing together with some bold moves and production now". He added that he feels McDermott is doing a tremendous job with the whole program.

''You have to take it day by day. I think that's the biggest thing,'' Mahomes said with regards to his injury. As of now, he is cleared to practice. "You can only control what you can control. Try to come in with a positive attitude, make myself better, prepare myself like I was going to play and luckily enough, I didn't have any symptoms and now I can play.''

Other NFL games this weekend

Green Bay Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC Championship on Sunday, 3:05 PM EST (Monday, 1:30 AM IST) at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Bills prediction

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills.

(Image credits: Kansas City Chiefs Instagram)