Chimaev Vs Diaz: Match Card, Full Schedule & Live Streaming Details For UFC 279

The Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz UFC welterweight bout will headline the UFC 279 PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The MMA world is gearing up for the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV will be headlined by the much-hyped Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz, welterweight bout in the main event. The match card will also feature the long-time lightweight star Tony Ferguson fighting against Chinese stalwart Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout.

Khamzat Chimaev puts unbeaten UFC run on the line at UFC 279

Rising star Chimaev is currently on an 11 fights undefeated run and has put his record in line against veteran superstar Diaz. Fighting Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, Chimaev picked up a win by unanimous decision in April. On the other hand, Diaz last fought against newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. 

Tony Ferguson moves to welterweight division after humiliating TKO loss vs Chandler

Meanwhile, after losing by TKO to Michael Chandler in his last lightweight bout, Tony Ferguson is all set to return to the welterweight division after a period of 14 years. Ferguson will lock horns with China’s Jingliang in the co-main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. Ferguson is 26-7-0 in his career, while his Chinese counterpart has a record of 19-7-0. 

Ferguson has spent 11 years in the lightweight division of UFC after winning the Ultimate Fighter 3 as a welterweight. However, he has not enjoyed much success in the recent past. He has lost his last four fights against elite superstars like Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

Full match card for Chimaev vs Diaz, UFC 279 PPV

UFC 279 Main Card:

  • Main event - Khamzat Chimaev vs Nick Diaz
  • Co-main event - Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson
  • Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chaisson
  • Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC 279 Prelims:

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
  • Jailton Almedia vs. Anton Turkalj
  • Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

UFC 279 Early Prelims:

  • Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili
  • Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid
  • Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 279, Chimaev vs Diaz in India?

Indian MMA fans can enjoy the live streaming of UFC 279, Chimaev vs Diaz event on the Sony LIV app and website. The event will be also streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Fans in India can also tune in to the live telecast on the Sony Ten 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels. The main card will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday in India.

