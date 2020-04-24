Chinatrust Brothers Vs Fubon Guardians Live Streaming, Team News, CPBL Live

Chinatrust Brothers will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan on Friday. The match will be played on April 24, 2020, and will begin at 4:05 PM IST. Here are the Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming details and Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians team news.

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming

Missing some live baseball action? Don't worry! The Fubon Guardians are here to fill your void!



Remember to catch our first ever English broadcast right here on Twitter tonight (4/22) at 6:30 PM (GMT+8) as we host the @CTBC_Brothers!#ItsTime #FubonGuardians @CPBL pic.twitter.com/CnXhUIUE4T — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 24, 2020

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming and preview

Chinatrust Brothers are placed at the bottom position in the CPBL standings. They have played seven matches in the league so far, out of which they have won just two and lost five. Meanwhile, Fubon Guardians have won three and lost four this season. They will hope to add to their winning tally against Chinatrust Brothers on Friday.

CPBL live

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming details

There will be no Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming in India. Just like MLB TV, there is a paid-online streaming service called CPBL live TV. The streaming service costs $35 a year and provides live streaming and video-on-demand service for CPBL games.

Competition: Chinese Professional Baseball League

Game: Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians

Date and Time: April 24, 2020, 4:05 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming: Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians team news

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians team news: Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians team news: Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

