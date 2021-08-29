Chinese Olympians Express Concern On Gold Medals 'peeling Off'; IOC Issues Statement

Are the gold medals awarded to winners of the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics peeling off? Two Chinese athletes claimed that the plating on the medal seemed to peel off or that there was a mark on it. The International Olympic Committee refuted the claims and stated that only the protective film was coming off.

Chinese athletes allege gold medals peeling off

The claims were made by Zhu Xueying, who won the women's trampolining event, and Wang Shun, who shared their concerns on social media.

As per reports, the former asked if other winners' medals were also 'peeling off' like hers. She then added that she did not intend to peel the 'thing' off initially and that she discovered a 'small mark' on her medal.



Xueying felt that it was perhaps dirt so she rubbed it with her finger and first found that 'nothing changed.' The athlete then wrote that she 'picked at it' and that the mark 'got bigger.' Her claim reportedly was made on August 23 on the social media platform Weibo.



Wang Shun, who won the gold medal in the 200-metre individual medley, also made the allegation. He added that he "dare not to pick at it anymore."

On the evening of August 23rd, Olympic champion Zhu Xueying sent a message to Weibo, saying that her Olympic gold medal had lost a layer of skin, and the upper left had mottled visible to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/gDPBga7rkt — Cherry_Chen (@11240Cherry) August 24, 2021

The accusations raised eyebrows and many netizens expressed their displeasure over it. They used statements like 'Shame on IOC' and called the organisation as the 'problem'. Another comment was about accusing IOC of cutting 'every corner to make money'.

However, some stated that the medals were made out of recycled electronic instruments like mobile phones and more. Some informed that the gold medal was only gold plating and not real gold. A few, however, felt that the medal did not matter since they had already their 'names were written in golden letters' in Olympic history,

The Internatonal Olympic Committee issued a statement over the allegations, stating that the quality of the medal was not impacted in any way, and it was just the protective film coming off. As per Global Times, the committee was quoted that removing the coating did not directly affect the medals' quality.

China finished on the second spot in the medals tally, with 38 gold medals, 32 silver, and 1 bronze.