CHM Vs NIM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 7, EHF European League Match Preview

Chekhovskiye Medvedi and Nimes are set to lock horns against each other in the playoffs of the EHF European League 2020/202. The first of the final eight clash is set to be played at the Olimpiysky Sport Palace stadium, Chekhov city, Russia on March 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 16:00 UTC (9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CHM vs NIM Dream11 prediction, predicted playing lineup along with other details of this match

CHM vs NIM live: CHM vs NIM Dream11 match preview

Chekhovskiye Medvedi played out their previous set of fixtures within the Group A table where they managed to record seven wins and three losses from the 10 league games. Chekhovskiye Medvedi will head into the match after registering consecutive wins over Stavropol and Dinamo Astrakhan in their latest outings. While their match against Dinamo Astrakhan saw them register a comfortable 36-26, their latest match against Stavropol saw the game end in a narrow 30-22 record favouring Chekhovskiye Medvedi With 14 points to their name, the hosts ended the group rounds on par at points with Ademar but ended us as the third-ranked team on Group A due to inferior goal difference with Wisla Plock topping the group with 16 points to their name.

Nimes on the other hand entered the playoff stages after finishing the main rounds as the second-ranked team on the Group B table. They manage to register five wins while playing out two draws and losing three-match from their 10 league games. Nimes will walk into the match following a two-match winless run as they saw their previous EHF European League outing ended in a 30-30 draw against Kristianstad. The visitors were unable to get back on the winning ways as their latest competitive match against Nantes in the Lidl Starligue saw them suffer from a 31-27 loss. Accumulating 12 points in Group B, Nimes fell two short of matching table toppers Fusche Berlin tally who finished with 14 points by winning six, drawing two, and losing the same number of matches.

CHM vs NIM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- R. Desbonnet

Defenders- J. Acquevillo, D. Kiselev, L. Tobie

Forwards- R. Ostashchenko, H. Mohamed, D. Kornev

CHM vs NIM Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- H. Mohamed or R. Ostashchenko

VIce-Captain- D. Kornev or J. Acquevillo

CHM vs NIM Match Prediction

