Chris Jericho Donates $2,000 To Help Wrestler Who Snapped Both Legs During Backyard Match

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Chris Jericho has donated $2,000 to help an independent wrestler who severely injured both his legs during a backyard wrestling match last week. Identified as Justin, the wrestler injured himself over the weekend after he attempted to jump off the top rope of the makeshift backyard ring into the mat.

Wrestler snaps legs after move went horribly wrong

The move went horribly wrong, resulting in his feet crashing against the base of the structure. Unfortunately for the wrestler, both his knees bent backwards snapping the legs on impact. The video of the incident went viral on social media, bring widespread attention to the risk pro wrestlers take during every match.

I had to see it on my timeline.



Now it’s your turn. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/I1gHmJxcLg — RDream (@RDream22) October 26, 2020

Also Read | FIFA's Strongest Player Adebayo Akinfenwa In Talks Over Sensational Move To WWE

AEW stars Nick Young, Chris Jericho donation to help Justin

Subsequently, 'Justin GoFundMe' page was created to raise money for his treatment. Created by a user Ashley D, through the page, Justin's family members, including his son, fiancee and other, are looking to raise $200,000 which will help the wrestler to pay for his hospital stay, numerous surgeries, medical equipment and the countless months of physical therapy.

Chris Jericho, who made with the WWE, donated $2,000 for Justin's treatment. The 49-year-old told TMZ Sports that he felt terrible that the wrestler had to go through such a traumatic experience. Fellow AEW wrestler, Nick Young of The Young Bucks, real name Nick Massie, donated $500. Over $13,500 has been raised in just over 24 hours of the page being created.

Also Read | Triple H Honours LeBron James With His WWE Championship Belt After Lakers Seal NBA Title

As noted in the GoFundMe page, Justin underwent three surgeries, so far, with an additional surgery scheduled for this week. Currently, with numerous rods and pins in his left leg, the doctors are yet to rule out a possibility of an amputation.

"Though the internet has been a mixed bag of concern and distasteful cruelty, Justin has remained lighthearted in his situation. However, no amount of money will cover the emotional damage he will continue to endure through the aftermath of this horrible accident, so any offerings would help," the organiser wrote describing Justin's condition.

Also Read | WWE In Legal Dispute With Chiefs DT Chris Jones Over Rights To 'Stone Cold' Name



"Justin has been through so much physically in the last few days, on top of a recent custody battle, and losing his father this past Christmas. He will sincerely appreciate any contributions to alleviate this unfortunate financial burden. At very minimum, we simply ask you to pray for Justin."

As of 2020, the Chris Jericho net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. Apart from his exploits in the wrestling industry, Jericho is also the lead singer for the heavy metal band Fozzy. The band has been active since 1999

Also Read | WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets Injured During Training, Reveals MASSIVE Cut

(Image Credits: GoFundMe, Chris Jericho Instagram)